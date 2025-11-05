EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi says The Ba***ds of Bollywood would have earned Rs 600-700 crore in cinemas

Emraan Hashmi is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie, HAQ, co-starring Yami Gautam. The actor, who became an internet sensation with his cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, exclusively sat with Pinkvilla and talked about how he found the show. Hashmi went on to reveal how he missed an opportunity to work with Shah Rukh Khan in a movie.

While opening up on Aryan Khan’s debut show, Emraan Hashmi called it ‘politically incorrect’. He also stated that it would have done wonders at the box office if it were a proper theatrical film. Hashmi said, “You know, the first episode, I was watching with some people. It takes some time to get you in. But then, if you are in for a ride after that, it's like Wow, this is something unlike anything you have seen. It's so politically incorrect. It should have come out in theaters. This would have done Rs. 600 - 700 crore at the box office.”

The Awarapan actor went on to reveal that his son didn't like his cameo as ‘intimacy coach’. Explaining his son’s reaction, Hashmi said, “He is a little embarrassed about it. Though he laughs about it like, ‘Dad, come on! Intimacy coach?”

Furthermore, while replying to a fan question, Emraan Hashmi expressed his wish to work with Shah Rukh Khan in a film. He also revealed that he missed an opportunity to share screen with him, and would definitely like to work with King Khan in the near future. “I worked with him as a producer, with Mr SRK. There was an opportunity to work on a film together, which didn't happen. But, hopefully, in the future, if I get to work with him on the film, I definitely will,” added Hashmi.

When asked which film it was, Hashmi quipped, “I can't tell you that,” and laughed.

For the unversed, Emraan Hashmi starred in a Netflix show, Bard of Blood, which was produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Emraan and SRK shot for a promotional video for Bard of Blood.

