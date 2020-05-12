EXCLUSIVE: Wedding bells for Esha Gupta post lockdown? Actress talks marriage plans & bond with Spanish beau

Esha Gupta recently confirmed she is dating Spanish businessman Manuel Campos Guallar. In a chat with Pinkvilla, the actress addressed the wedding question and spoke about how he's helping her cope with the lockdown.

A few weeks ago, Esha Gupta surprised her fans when she announced that she was no longer single. The actress confirmed that she was dating a Spanish businessman. Esha revealed her relationship status by sharing an adorable picture with Manuel Campos Guallar and declaring her love for him. She captioned the picture "te amo mucho mi amor," which translates to "I love you so much, my love." Although Esha is experiencing love in the time of lockdown, she told Pinkvilla that the wedding bells aren't ringing anytime soon.

In a recent chat with us, a blushing Esha revealed that there is no likeliness of it happening for the couple hasn't discussed it yet. "We've not even discussed it, we've not spoken about it. It is not on our horizon," she giggled like an adorable teenager in love. "Honestly, I think he is only praying to God that I don't lose it any day. If I become an emotional wreck, I would have a fight with him. I even told him, 'Babe, one day if I am really bored, I might end up fighting with you.' So he's really scared of that. He knows I am alone and I've gotten emotional," she added.

The actress opened up about how Manuel is helping her get through the lockdown. The Jannat 2 star revealed that while the duo is unable to sit down for date nights and other adorable long-distance couple activities owing to the time difference, Manuel helps her stay sane. "It's a four-hour gap so (long-distance date nights) is difficult. But he's keeping me sane. He knows if I get emotional, the hell is going to break on him only, poor guy. So he's making sure I stay sane for his own self I think," Esha laughs.

"You always need a partner who is motivating you, who's helping you become better because your partner is your reflection. And both of our quite alike in the sense. We are very organised, we like things our way. We are into fitness. We wake up at 6 or 7 when we are together and we work out, eat light so it's a good thing to have someone like that. Because he is helping to stay calm. Otherwise staying alone gets difficult," she adds.

While the actress has made their relationship with the Instagram post, she confesses he is a private person. "He won't like it if I talk about him in public," she shares. Asked if he has seen any of her work, Esha confessed that Manuel hasn't seen any of her work. "He has not seen any of my work until now. He's tried his hardest since we've known each other. Every time I was there I couldn't show him," she said.

