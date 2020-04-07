EXCLUSIVE: Extraction star Chris Hemsworth wore wigs, played pranks with crew on sets reveals Rudraksh Jaiswal

Netflix released the trailer of Extraction today. While Chris Hemsworth had his action face on, his co-star Rudraksh Jaiswal reveals he was a bundle of fun offsets.

Chris Hemsworth stars in Netflix movie Extraction. The action-drama sees the international star share the screen with Indian actor Rudraksh Jaiswal. On-screen, the duo share intense chemistry with Chris' character Tyler Rake is set out to save a kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord played by Rudraksh. Off-screen, the duo had a fun rapport which involved eating Rajma Chawal, Chicken Tikka and pulling off pranks on the cast members. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rudraksh revealed a few behind-the-scene incidents.

Time and again, Marvel fans have been treated to hilarious videos featuring Chris Hemsworth. This includes his fat Thor video that went viral last year and his performance on Wrecking Ball with his family. Rudraksh reminded us that Chris is indeed a goofball on the sets. He revealed that Chris and Rudraksh would get together after filming to don wigs and scare the other cast and crew members on the sets.

"His sense of humour is awesome. It is so much fun working with him. When we finished shooting, we used to play football, we would go swimming, gyming. We would throw water on each other, pushed a few people in the pool," he laughs recalling his moments on sets. "We even tried different, different wigs and scared a lot of people and scared people on sets. The hair department was always there so we got wigs from them and we would scare people," he added.

While he was goofy, the actor also revealed Chris was concerned for the little champ. "When we were shooting in Ahmedabad, we were filming an intense action sequence. It required Chris to pull me out of a room. We did that take eight to nine times. During one of the takes, I was accidentally scratched. I went to my mom and told her I was hurt. When Chris sir got to know, he came up to my mom and said, "Sorry Ma'am, I hurt your son." I replied, 'Sir, it's okay, I got your permanent autograph on my chest.' He burst into a fit of laughter," he revealed.

Rudraksh also revealed that when Chris was in India, he tried Indian cuisines. This included Chicken Tikka and Rajma Chawal. "We were shooting in Ahmedabad where he tried Chicken Tikka and loved it. He said that it's kinda spice. He tried Rajma Chawal and he was eating pizzas there," he revealed.

Apart from working with Chris, Rudraksh also remembered meeting Joe Russo when the Avengers: Endgame director visited India in April 2019. The youngster revealed Joe praised his work. "He called me during the Endgame promotions and he told me, 'Ruddy your work is good in the movie. You have done an incredible job,'" he recalled. A huge Marvel fan himself, Rudraksh revealed he tried to get a few spoilers out of Joe and Chris when he met them. While Joe had his lips sealed, Chris gave Rudraksh fake spoilers.

Chris was supposed to visit India in March 2020 given that many portions of the movie were shot in the country. Apart from India, the film was also shot in Dhaka Ban Pong, Ratchaburi and Thailand. Owing to the Coronavirus outbreak, the visit was cancelled. Chris recently recorded a video specially for his Indian fans and said, "My time in your country during production was unforgettable and I was so looking forward to returning. But you know what’s happening in the world at the moment. I, like you, am staying home. I know things are not easy right now for everyone, so I wanted to share something I hope you all will enjoy," he added.

Chris plays Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary, who is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. In his journey to save the child, Tyler ventures into the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers. The experience brings him close to the boy which changes his and the young boy's life forever. Apart from Chris and Rudraksh, Extraction also stars Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour in crucial roles.

You can watch Rudraksh and Chris star in the action-packed Extraction streaming on Netflix from April 24. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

