EXCLUSIVE: Extraction star Pankaj Tripathi reveals he had heard of Chris Hemsworth but never watched his work

Hollywood doesn't entice Pankaj Tripathi. Time and again, the Mirzapur 2 actor has confessed to being blissfully unaware of the industry in the West. In the recent past, he confessed he had just watched his first Meryl Streep movie. Although he hasn't taken an active effort to learn about Hollywood, he did tell Pinkvilla that he was aware of Chris Hemsworth and the Russo Brothers when he was approached for a role in Extraction. For the unversed, Tripathi will soon be seen in the Netflix movie.

"Maine padha-sunna tha but main dekhta nahi hoon wo cinema (I had heard and read about Chris and the Russo Brothers. However, I have not seen much of their cinema)," he confessed. Pankaj, along with Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpai, will star in the movie with the Thor actor. While he refused to indulge in details of the plot (obviously), he did reveal he had a good time in Thailand shooting for the movie. "Hum gaye, chup chap Thailand mein shooting kari, aur khaana peena khaaya, Thailand ghooma aur chale aaye (I silently went, did my share of filming, had good food, explored the country and came back)," he laughs.

Hemsworth was scheduled to visit India this month. However, the Thor: Love And Thunder actor's visit was postponed due to the Coronavirus crisis in the country and world over. Last month, the OTT platform had released the first look of the actor from the movie. The picture was taken on the streets of Mumbai.

Chris sported a sweat-patched t-shirt and a pair of beige pants. It has been revealed that the actor plays a fearless black market mercenary on the most deadly mission of his career. His mission takes him to Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital, where he is out to rescue a kidnapped child.

Extraction also stars Black Widow and Stranger Things star David Harbour, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson and Derek Luke. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

