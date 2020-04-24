EXCLUSIVE: Extraction's Priyanshu Painyuli on Chris Hemsworth's singing skills, playing Pablo Escobar of Dhaka

Extraction sees Priyanshu Painyuli play the 'Pablo Escobar of Dhaka'. The actor, in a chat with Pinkvilla, shared his experience of working in the Netflix action flick, disappointment over not sharing the screen with Chris Hemsworth and his wish to work with Martin Scorsese.

Extraction releases on Netflix today. The international flick stars Chris Hemsworth in the lead with several Indian actors playing supporting roles. This includes Priyanshu Painyuli. The Bhavesh Joshi Superhero star essays the role of the Bangladesh baddie in the Sam Hargrave directorial. Priyanshu plays Amir who has been dubbed as the Pablo Escobar of Dhaka in the Netflix action movie. Although the actor projects a stylish don in the Asian country, we were a little disappointed that Priyanshu did not share the screen with Chris. However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, he assured us that the duo had a good time behind-the-scenes.

Here's an excerpt from our interaction with Extraction star Priyanshu Painyuli:

Extraction is a visual splendor! Do you think the movie should have ideally released on the big screen?

I think Netflix is one of the best platforms to release a film like Extraction. It is visually great. It is a massive scale action film. But, you know, some times I go for an action film in a theatre and I come back and say, 'oh that was a good action film.' But I can't go back to it. Extraction is a film I think has some great action bits. One of the best scenes I have ever seen done and that's all because of Sam Hargrave coming from an action background. And emotional thread which people can go back to again and again.

I guess Extraction could have been a film in the cinemas. But given the time right now and where we are, people do prefer sitting at home and watching it and get entertained.

What was the brief given to you for the role?

The brief for my role was interesting. First of all, I was very surprised that a young guy like me has been cast to play antagonist against a big guy like Chris Hemsworth. But what the challenge here was, which I and Sam discussed was, he needs to look very, very powerful. I did not want to make him like a typical villain guy who is just shouting around, throwing his power. What we tried to build was a backstory, maybe he's learned everything from his father. He's taken over his father's business and he's taking it forward. So everything is very hereditary, the mansion where he stays to the gold he wears. So I wanted to be a young guy, Amir Asif is a young guy, who's running Dhaka who knows his power and is just sitting on his throne and order. He knows he has an army to fight for him, he doesn't have to get his hands dirty.

Deemed as Pablo Escobar of Dhaka, did you turn towards Narcos for inspiration?

I loved it when I heard my introduction in the film is gonna be Pablo Escobar of Dhaka. I am a big fan of Narcos. It is one of my favourite series. I did not take any references from there. The nature of both mafias is different. Maybe they do similar kind of stuff but a guy living in Bangladesh will behave differently. So there was no referencing as such.

There isn't a scene with you and Chris Hemsworth, and it was a little disappointing. Were you looking forward to sharing the screen with him as well?

It was a little disappointing for me when I heard that I don't have any face-to-face scenes with Chris Hemsworth. I was really looking forward to it. But I would have loved to do some action and be directed by one of the finest action directors. It's Sam's first film and the kind of action which is happening in the film is another level altogether which we haven't seen before. I remember reading the script and I was like, 'Come on man, I just need at least one scene where I am at least pointing my gun at Tyler (Chris).' But no, they did not give me (he chuckles).

Did you bond with Chris off-the-camera? Was it intimidating?

I met Chris Hemsworth on sets even though we don't share a scene. We met in the hair van. It wasn't intimidating so much, I would say. I thought I would be star-struck when I see him or when I meet him for the first time. But he's so grounded. He's really this chilled out, relaxed Aussie guy. He has this sporty vibe to him. We straight away started chatting about how he's liking it in India and how it is for him to shoot in Ahmedabad.

Our first meeting was very interesting actually. I was getting my hair done (in the hair van), and playing some music. Suddenly the door opens and Chris walks in. He's there, sitting next to me. He has to get his beard trimmed. For a few seconds, I didn't know how to say hello to him because we're both busy getting our hair done. But then I think I just said hi, 'I am Priyanshu and I am playing Amir Asif.' He was surprised. I don't know why he was surprised to see that a young guy is playing like this main gangster mafia of the film. But very, very generous, very down to earth, very calm, he just started chatting. Then he played some lovely country music on his speakers. He started singing some songs while he was getting his beard trimmed while I was getting my hair done. We were chatting about Ahmedabad's weather, the food, and India. It's easy to break the ice with a guy like him.

If given a chance, which international filmmaker would you want to work in the future and why?

I would love to work with one of my favourite Martin Scorsese. I have been joking with Netflix that if Martin Scorsese is making Irishman 2, please do let me know. I would love to be a part of it. I am a big, big fan of Martin Scorsese. The kind of characters he makes in his films, they all have grey shades. It is very interesting to see these grey shade characters. If Martin Scorsese happens, I would be at the top of the world.

