EXCLUSIVE Fact Check: Alpha eyes 2026 theatrical release; Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol gear up for last schedule

Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited action thriller Alpha is firmly headed for a theatrical release in the third quarter of 2026, putting speculations to rest about the film opting for a direct-to-OTT premiere. Despite growing chatter on social media suggesting that the makers were reconsidering their release strategy, reliable sources confirm that Alpha is being mounted as a big-screen experience from the outset.

The film, which also stars Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, is currently in its final leg of shooting. According to sources, the team is wrapping up the last schedule at YRF Studios with all cast members. "The last schedule is currently in progress with Alia, Sharvari, Anil and Bobby at YRF Studios. The schedule will be wrapped up by next week, and makers are fully geared up for a theatrical release," a source confirms. Designed as a high-octane action spectacle, the audience is set to witness Alpha featuring intense action scenes.

With the shoot nearing completion, post-production work is expected to begin shortly, keeping the film on track for its Q3 2026 cinema release. As of now, the makers remain committed to bringing Alpha to the big screen, dismissing OTT speculation as premature.

After delivering back-to-back blockbusters between 2012 and 2024 like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, Yash Raj Films is now gearing up to expand its ambitious spy universe. While War 2 witnessed Hrithik Roshan reprise his role as the stylish super-spy Kabir, the film also introduced NTR Jr. in a powerful parallel lead. On the other hand, Alpha is set to break new ground as the first female-led action franchise in the universe, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam set to make a cameo in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 with Ranveer Singh