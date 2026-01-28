EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar decides to move on from Don 3; Plans to bring back Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt

Farhan Akhtar has decided to momentarily step away from the much-talked-about film, Don 3, and shift his focus to what he has long called his dream project — Jee Le Zaraa. While the buzz around Don 3 continues after Ranveer Singh's exit, the filmmaker-actor is in no hurry to rush the casting process and wants to ensure the iconic franchise gets the right face to carry the legacy forward.

A source close to the development reveals to us, "Farhan feels the casting of Don is crucial. He wants to be absolutely sure about who steps into the role, and it is a longer process." With that decision, Farhan has now reinitiated conversations around Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer Jee Le Zaraa, a film that everyone has been eagerly awaiting since its announcement.

"Jee Le Zaraa has always been special for Farhan. With Don 3 taking time at the casting stage, he felt this was the right moment to revive discussions with the original team and push the film forward," the source adds.

The script for Jee Le Zaraa is already locked, and the delay so far has largely been due to logistical challenges and date alignments of all three lead actresses. “If the dates align, the film could finally go on floors in the second half of 2026. Creatively, everything is in place, and it’s now about managing schedules," the source adds.

Farhan has begun fresh conversations with the leading ladies Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. "Farhan has started discussions with all three actresses and is hopeful their timelines can align. Everyone is keen, it’s just about finding that common window,” an insider confirms.

Jee Le Zaraa has long been a passion project for Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, also seen as the final chapter in their trilogy of slice-of-life friendship films, following the much-loved Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

If things fall into place, Jee Le Zaraa may finally see the light of day, much to the excitement of fans who have been waiting patiently for this ambitious reunion. Interestingly, the road-trip drama will also reunite the much-loved Dil Chahta Hai trio, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

