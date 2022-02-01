EXCLUSIVE: Felt like home, says Gehraiyaan's Intimacy Director Dar Gai on working with Deepika Padukone.

Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan trailer floored fans, netizens and movie buffs alike as it featured several intense, passionate, heartbreaking and intimate scenes. In a first for Hindi cinema, Gehraiyaan includes credits mentioned for intimacy which forms an important aspect of the film. Intimacy Director Dar Gai is at the helm and Pinkvilla sat down for a chat with her to understand the process behind the passionate scenes.

In a freewheeling conversation Dar Gai got candid about working with her friend and director Shakun Batra, decoded the process of intimate scenes and also drew parallels between intimacy, sky diving and dance choreography.

When asked about her experience of working with Deepika Padukone, Dar Gai admitted the emotion was cheesy but said she "felt at home". Elaborating on her experience with her during workshops and on set, Gai said, "Not to sound cheesy, but after my first workshop with her and Siddhant, I felt at home. I felt that's why I'm doing what I'm doing. That's why I'm here. When you work with someone really professional and very passionate about (their work), you feel so grateful for the profession you are representing."

She further added, "I didn't know what the response would be. With Deepika, from the first exercise, she was completely into it. Not even once, did she question the duration of the workshop, the duration of the exercises, the need of the exercise. Later on, on set, she did not question any angles. At the same time, if she would feel uncomfortable doing something, she would say that in a very polite way and we would find ways on how to solve that. That collaborative spirit also you can see onscreen."

Check out Dar Gai's full interview with Pinkvilla below:

Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the leading roles, Gehraiyaan is all set to release on 11 February on Amazon Prime Video.

