EXCLUSIVE: Four More Shots Please star Maanvi Gagroo feels reactions to Siddhi impacted her role in season 2

Maanvi Gagroo will be seen reprising her role as Siddhi Patel this weekend on Four More Shots Please! season 2. The actress spills the beans on her character in the new season.

If there is one thing I really love about Four More Shots Please!, it was Siddhi Patel. The Gujurati character came with insecurity issues. She had trouble accepting her body. Siddhi also did not share a great relationship with Sneha, her mother. However, she never thought twice before standing up for her friends was one of the highlights of the Amazon Prime Video show. Maanvi Gagroo brought life to the character with such ease. However, the actress confessed she couldn't relate to the character.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Maanvi revealed she couldn't associate with the character's two core conflicts. "For some reason, I thought, the conflict of siddhi's character - about her relationship with body and mother - I thought it was a niche conflict. Very few people will relate to it. I personally did not relate to either of the two conflicts," she confessed.

However, the actress revealed that she realised the impact of Siddhi on the viewers within two to three days of the show's release. She recalled a heartwarming incident involving a fan of the show. Maanvi revealed she crossed paths with the fan at a cafe after the show released and the fan gushed about her character. A curious Maanvi asked the fan how the fan, who was "skinny and tiny" in shape, related to her role to understand the impact.

"She (the fan) started crying and said, 'I had acne since I was a teenager, and I have tried everything. I have gone to different dermatologists, I have tried different medicines, creams, diets, nothing has worked. Everybody keeps telling me, 'You need to fix this nahi toh tujhse koi shaadi nahi karega.' My family keeps telling me this. I am so conscious of it even when I go for an interview.' She was shaking and crying," Maanvi recalled.

"I hugged her and realised, although, in Siddhi's case, it is weight and body type, this body type is such a broad topic, usme sab aa jaata hai. Skin colour, height, weight, skin texture, so many things. All of us have some insecurity or another about the way we look," Maanvi explained. "All of us have been either told it is a bad thing or we feel it ourselves. We all are struggling with it or we've done it to somebody else. It really hit me, "oh god that's how people relating to Siddhi," she added.

It was then that Maanvi began feeling, "there is so much responsibility on this character." Asked if the reactions influenced her portrayal, "I was a little aware of it. I am not sure if (the response) influenced me of being stronger into the character or weaker, but I was aware of that thing. I was like, "Nahi, main yeh nahi bolungi. This is not what Siddhi stands up for. Or I will say this line because this is a powerful line for Siddhi to say and for someone who is invested in Siddhi to hear the line from here."

As seen in the Four More Shots Please! season 2 trailer, Siddhi has undergone a complete transformation on the show. From becoming confident of her body to participating in standup comedy, there is a new Siddhi waiting for us in season 2. The show drops on April 17. Are you excited? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

