EXCLUSIVE: Four Shots More Please star Maanvi Gagroo had a meltdown on the 3rd day of the lockdown

Four Shots More Please star Maanvi Gagroo got candid with Pinkvilla and revealed the initial few days of the lockdown were tough on her.

We cannot wait to hear the words, "Bartender, Four Shots More Please!" this weekend! The Amazon Prime Video show drops the new season on Friday. Fans of Four Shots More Please! will see Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J reunite for another round of madness, problems and rounds of shots. The show releases amid the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, giving us a much-needed dose of entertainment to get through the period. But before we sit down to binge-watch the four stunning actresses reunite and take us on a roller coaster journey, Maanvi spoke to Pinkvilla about her time in quarantine and confessed she broke down on the third day of social distancing.

The actress revealed that she couldn't stop herself from melting down when she came across a video of journalist Barkha Dutt interviewing a daily wage worker. "I had a bit of a meltdown on the second or the third day of the lockdown. There was all this news coming in of migrants workers and I remember I was watching this one video of Barkha interviewing a daily wage worker and that broke me. I spiralled into this negative space," Maanvi revealed.

However, like Siddhi from Four More Shots Please!, Maanvi too turned to her friends for support. "I spoke to a few friends and it got better. Post that, I have been doing well," she added. Ask Maanvi how she's managing to her mental health, the actress said, "One is stepping away from the news articles. I was getting obsessed. I was reading anything and everything about COVID, negative, positive, how our country was dealing with the pandemic. Then I realised this is not good."

"I should read one or two articles, yes to keep myself abreast of what's happening. But there is no point reading every tweet, every article because it is going to take me deeper and deeper into that. I do step away from that every once in a while," Maanvi added. She also felt the household chores are a blessing in disguise. The household work keeps one occupied. "These household chores have been a big blessing in disguise. We can look at it as chores and be like, 'Arre yaar, phir se bartan done hai. Again jaadhu poocha karna hai.' But it engages your mind. You have something to do. There is a routine, you will wake up and have some activity planned for you," she said. "In a way, it is a beautiful thing that has happened. We've all stripped down to our basics and we're all in this together," Maanvi added.

Despite it all, Maanvi is happy with the break. The actress was seen in numerous projects lately, including Ujda Chaman and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Maanvi says she's enjoying a "guilt-free" break. "Even before the lockdown was announced, I had started social distancing. There was anyway a lot of talk about Coronavirus. So first two-three days I was like 'Thank god, I have got this much-needed break' and I can take this break guilt-free," she said.

"Usually, when you take a break there is this thing looming large on the head on your head that you have to eventually get back to work, and you have missed your timeline or whatever. But now we are all resting guilt-free. Not really (work-sick). I am shamelessly going to admit I am not work-sick at all," Maanvi added.

Maanvi Gagroo reprises her role as Siddhi Patel in Four More Shots Please! Season 2 premiering on April 17. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the review.

ALSO READ: Four More Shots Please 2: Here's what you can expect in the new season of Amazon Prime Video show

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More