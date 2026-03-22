EXPLOSIVE: "Hera Pheri Franchise rights are with me": Producer Vijay Kumar breaks silence on legal dispute with Firoz Nadiadwala

The Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty fronted Hera Pheri is among the most loved franchises of Indian Cinema. Over the last 2 decades, there has been a constant demand from the cine-goers to see their favorites return to play the part of Raju, Shyam and Baburao, but the legal and financial tangles of producer Firoz Nadiadwala has kept the film far away from going on floors. While Akshay and the team are keen to start shooting for the film, the controversies refuse to take a backseat.

Earlier in the week, there were reports that a leading production house is keen to buy the rights of the Hera Pheri franchise for a sum of Rs 80 crore, from a third party, who owns the actual IP of the franchise. The banner was looking to buy the rights and then co-produce the film with Firoz Nadiadwala with the final intent to revamp it with a younger hero. However, Pinkvilla has gotten into the dept of the matter, and can confirm that the legal issues of Hera Pheri 3 are far from conclusion.

We got in touch with Mr. Vijay Kumar, who is fighting a battle against Firoz Nadiadwala to claim ownership of the Hera Pheri franchise. Vijay Kumar insists that the rights for Ramoji Rao Speaking as also Hera Pheri franchise rest with him and he hopes to make Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. He insists that Firoz Nadiadwala can’t sell the rights to a third party, as he doesn’t own the rights to the franchise.

Check out the excerpts from the interview below:

Is there case in court between you and Firoz Nadiadwala?

We have the total rights for Hera Pheri franchise clean and clear, everything. And guess what? This man did the second instalment without permission.

After the second film, he also announced a third one. That’s when we became aware of the situation and wrote to him, but he kept avoiding us. Eventually, we had to approach the court, and the court has made it very clear that the rights are with us.

We had only given a one-time remake right for the Hindi version. He made that, but then proceeded with a second film without our consent or knowledge. For whatever reason, we didn’t pursue that matter at the time, we let it go. However, when he attempted a third film, we issued a notice stating clearly that he has no rights, and even the second film was a violation.

For the third instalment, he did not respond positively. Instead, he was trying to sell or transfer it in some way to a third party. That’s when we approached the court and filed an IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) case. He has appeared in court, but continues to delay proceedings. I am not sure what he is trying to achieve, but the court has been very clear that the rights are with us, and we are confident of getting that order as well.

Are you not willing to sell the rights to anyone now?

No, selling can only be considered after we sort things out with Nadiadwala. Once that is resolved, all options are open, whether it’s selling, remaking, or anything else because it is a prime brand.

The issue is that someone has infringed upon these rights and continues to do so. We tried to reason with him and resolve the matter amicably, but he has been avoiding it. Since he chose this path, we had no option but to take the legal route.

As is common, there are delays, adjournments, document requests, and other procedural matters but that doesn’t change the outcome. We will resolve it through due process, and it will be settled for sure.

Who do you think is the best person to take over the Hera Pheri franchise?

Naturally, as of now, the team of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty remains the core cast. As things stand, it makes the most business sense in every way for Akshay Kumar and the team to be a part of it.

This makes it clear that the IP of Hera Pheri 3 currently rests with you, right?

Yes, 100 percent. Not just the third instalment, the entire IP belongs to us. If you ask me, this situation is completely unnecessary. Dragging this matter benefits no one. We now have to pursue it legally and bring it to a conclusion. The only issue is the delay from their side, avoiding appearances and prolonging the process.

By when are you expecting a judgment?

The trial has already commenced, but he did not appear. If he continues to avoid court, the court may take a strong view. It’s essentially a matter of time now. We are proceeding on a fast-track basis, but we still have to wait for the legal process to conclude.

We expect an update from the court on the future of Hera Pheri franchise soon. But the fans surely have to wait longer, as Firoz Nadiadwala and Vijay Kumar. As for the rights passing on to a third party and the possibility of revamp with a new cast - IT'S ALL A RUMOUR!

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