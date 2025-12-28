EXCLUSIVE: Homebound fame Vishal Jethwa recalls his memory with Salman Khan, shares insights on meeting Martin Scorsese

Vishal Jethwa is one of the breakout stars this year. The actor gave a career-defining performance in Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the young talent shed light on meeting legendary Martin Scorsese and talked about how he is taking in all the love and appreciation for the film. The actor also shared about working with Megastar Salman Khan, with whom he shared the screen space in Tiger 3.

How are you feeling about Homebound being selected as India’s official entry at the Oscars and meeting Martin Scorsese?

The moment the news of our official entry to the Oscars and the shortlisting of our movie came, we were very very happy. But at the same time, we were not able to process it. The entire team was celebrating; we were congratulating each other, but it took me at least 2 to 3 days to accept that Homebound had been selected as India's official entry to the Oscars. So, this is a very blessed feeling, to be very honest.

Meeting Martin Scorsese is like a lifetime memory. I know all of us were very nervous, very quiet before his arrival. We were ready to welcome him; he had kept the room empty and came from behind, and we all went to meet him. First of all, we sent Neeraj (Neeraj Ghaywan) sir, to talk to him. Then, within a second, we were called to meet him.

At most, Martin Sir was telling his stories. We were listening to him. We enjoyed it a lot. It was very nice to sit in front of a legendary director like Martin Scorsese, and just listen to him and have some words. To understand that his eyes are on us, he saw our film, he liked our work; it was a big thing for us.

From starting your career in TV and then transitioning to films. How do you look at your journey so far?

When I go on my journey, sometimes I feel very inspired. I have seen a lot of magic in my life. A lot of impossible things that I used to think about, will I ever be able to reach here or not? It used to seem impossible. Sometimes, I used to feel that I had chosen such a difficult industry. But now I see that all this has really happened. I really feel like I am living my dream.

Sometimes, I feel like I am living in my dream. Sometimes, I feel like I am getting more than what I deserve, more than what I have desired in my life. So, I am very happy. And I have noticed that everyone who has seen this dream for me, their dream is being fulfilled, not mine.

Was there any scene of you in Homebound that didn't make it to the final cut, and you regret it?

I don't regret any scene. All the things that we had shot, a lot of things have been cut. Because a film needs to have a certain duration.

So, I don't regret it. But there were some scenes with Janhvi, which were very beautiful. There was a scene with my mom. It was a very emotional scene. It didn't make it. And there were a lot of other montages of mine with Ishan that didn't make it to the final cut. I don't regret it. Because, finally, we are serving the film.

If there is nothing in the benefit of the film, it's okay. Like, Neeraj Sir, Ishaan, we all say, k*ll your darlings. So, they have k*lled their darlings, because we could make a good film. And I think that is the reason why so many people like the film.

Which one was the most difficult scene for you to shoot for Homebound?

For Homebound. So, there is a scene, which is more difficult for me. I think there are two or three. But, the most difficult scene, I think, was where I came to the recruitment officer, and sat. And he keeps me in a spot, where I don't have any escape.

And Chandan Kumar is afraid to say his full name. Because he is afraid that if he keeps his identity in front of people, then people will misbehave with him. Or will behave in a particular way. So, this was a difficult scene. And this was also very difficult, because the first scene, which we started shooting for the film, was the first scene I shot for Homebound. So, I think, this was a difficult scene.

And in the climax, actually, slowly, gradually, increasing my illness, slowly, gradually, and getting it to a point, that was difficult. It was sunny. And there were a lot of things. So, performing, shaking hands, there were a lot of things. But, yeah, I count that also as a difficult scene.

Which one is closer to you, Mardani 2 or Homebound?

Wow. My God. No. I can't answer this. Every character, every film is special. Every film has given something different. No, I don't have an answer to this. I will never be able to choose one of the two. I don't know.

I will look biased if I take the name of one of the two. And tomorrow when I wake up, I think my take will change again. So, I don't want to answer this. Sorry.

How was it working with Salman Khan in Tiger 3? Can you share any memories from the set?

I really like Salman Khan's aura. I just love watching him as a fan that whenever Salman sir arrives, he is accompanied by his team. He has a childlike innocence and meets everybody warmly on the sets. I like that a lot. He is very sweet.

I remember one memory. Normally, Salman Khan wants to be seen shirtless. It's a thing. He takes off his shirt anywhere out of confidence. And when he was on our set, I had a scene going on and he had to change. So, he didn't go to vanity. He just asked his dressman to bring that shirt there only. So, he brought it. And as soon as he brought it, he changed his shirt in front of everyone. And I thought, wow! I saw that scene live.

Have things changed for you in terms of offers after the success of Homebound?

Yes, yes, yes. I started getting a lot of different kinds of films that were not coming out till now. In the same genre, you feel like, What should I do now? You don't want to be in the same genre always. You don't want to do the same kind of work.

But the kind of script I am reading now is a little different from what I did before. So, yes. Homebound's success has given me a lot of things. It has given me a very good position. It has given me success in my career. It has given me a name. It has given me good offers. And Homebound will always be a memorable film in my life. Because of so many reasons.

What's next after Homebound? Have you signed anything fresh that you can share with us?

I cannot share right now. But yes, I am in the process of signing something. I am in between that. And I already shot a few things before Homebound. So, maybe that will be released very soon. In 2026, I hope so.

