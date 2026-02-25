EXCLUSIVE: How the title Bhoot Bangla was Akshay Kumar’s brainchild for his reunion film with Priyadarshan

After a massive 16-year hiatus, the iconic actor-director duo of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan is finally teaming up once again for the film Bhooth Bangla. They are set to return to the silver screen with a highly anticipated horror-comedy project that promises to revive their signature cinematic magic.

Behind the Scenes: How the Bhooth Bangla title was finalized by Akshay Kumar

The collaboration was initiated by powerhouse producer Ektaa Kapoor, who personally pitched the script to the duo. Veteran director Priyadarshan immediately saw the story’s potential and agreed to come on board after adding a few creative tweaks to the narrative.

Interestingly, it was Akshay Kumar who made the final call on the film’s title, opting to change the original working title to the catchier Bhooth Bangla.

Promising a masterful blend of laugh-out-loud comedy, spine-tingling horror, and gripping thrills, the film is deliberately designed to remind fans of their 2007 cult classic, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. A recently released teaser perfectly captures this energetic vibe, showcasing Akshay Kumar having an absolute blast while navigating the spooky, chaotic antics of a haunted house.

Ektaa Kapoor's Vision: A "Wild Gujarati Thali"

Ektaa Kapoor has a specific demographic in mind for this venture: families and children. Drawing personal inspiration from her own child, she wants the film to be an entertaining, shared experience for audiences of all ages. In an informal chat, she enthusiastically described Bhooth Bangla as a “wild Gujarati thali”—a rich, vibrant, and varied mix of comedy, horror, and drama that proudly features the “OG” masters of the genre.

With an ensemble cast that includes Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi, Bhooth Bangla is shaping up to be a wild ride. Pritam’s music is set to elevate the film’s energy.

The first single from the film, titled Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge, has already been announced. Bhooth Bangla is officially slated to release in theatres on April 10, 2026.

