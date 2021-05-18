EXCLUSIVE: ‘I need to regain my strength:’ Hina Khan on recovering from the difficult days, Covid 19 & more

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan opens up about all the hardships she’s dealing with in order to regain her strength. Watch the video to know more

It has been a difficult time for everyone and while the pandemic has hit us all hard, the last few days have also been difficult for the actress . The actress lost her father a few days ago and also contracted Covid-19 a hours later. While she has been recovering from the loss and the virus, on her work front, the actress starred in a song, ‘Patthar Wargi’ alongside Tanmay Ssingh.

Right after the launch of the song, the actress had an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla where she shared everything about the struggles of shooting and bringing the song to the public amid these difficult times. Hina also talked about the way she has consumed everything she has and needs to ‘regain her strength.’ She also opens up about how she’s dealing with the anxiety and slowly coping up with the after-effects of Covid-19.

Further, she talks about her road to recovery and how she has been feeling better than before.

Watch the video here:

On her work front, the actress has also shared screen space with TV actor, Shaheer Sheikh for an impending music video. She also says, ‘Music videos were easy to shoot in this scenario instead of making long term commitments because most shootings have been halted.’

