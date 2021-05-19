  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I’ve been in the industry for long to be offered a Bollywood film:’ Samantha Akkineni on her debut

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Samantha Akkineni talks about the Bollywood offers she has received, how it was like working with Manoj Bajpayee and more. Watch the video to know more
12310 reads Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni on her Bollywood debut, The Family Man 2 Samantha Akkineni on her Bollywood debut, The Family Man 2
It’s the era of digital releases and celebs are hopping on the bandwagon to make sure they are ahead of the line. Popular south actress, Samantha Akkineni is making sure to do it right as she is now going to be seen alongside ace actor, Manoj Bajpayee in the hit digital series, The Family Man season 2. 

So, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Samantha opened up about her experience shooting with Manoj Bajpayee and how nervous she got right before shooting the first scene. ‘Outside I was calm but inside I was crying a bit,’ she says while talking about her first day at the shoot. Talking about the same scene Manoj appreciates her and says, ‘I was completely impressed with her preparation. Every actor is going to envy the skill she has shown.’

There is a lot of exchange going on between the south and the Hindi film industry so when asked about whether she has been approached for a Bollywood movie, she says, ‘Yes, I’ve been in the industry for long to be offered a Bollywood movie.’ 

Watch the video here to know more: 

For now, the actress is going to be seen in the second instalment of the hit digital series The Family Man and from what we know, fans are extremely excited to see her in this enticing role. 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

