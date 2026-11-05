EXCLUSIVE: Inside Sunita Ahuja and Govinda’s luxurious home in Mumbai, recounting ‘38 years of memories’ and elegance

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda ’s Mumbai home is a definition of how traditional detailing meets luxury. With an inviting palette of cream and ivory and carefully chosen decorative accents, the home strikes a balance between old-world charm and modern sophistication.

As she prepares for Diwali celebrations, here is a closer look at her home and the distinctive design elements that give it character, in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

Inside Sunita Ahuja and Govinda’s home in Mumbai

The entrance of the home sets the tone for its classic aesthetic, with a prominent wooden main door featuring vertical slatted detailing. During celebrations, the entrance is further enhanced with traditional decorative elements and festive lighting, creating a welcoming transition into the home.

As we enter the living room, it becomes evident that this is one of the most striking spaces in the house. Its interiors revolve around a sophisticated palette of cream, ivory, deep forest green, mustard yellow, and chocolate brown.

The walls feature elaborate decorative cornices and layered panel detailing, lending the room a distinctly European character. Rather than relying on wallpaper, the interiors use architectural detailing to create visual interest.

The furniture adds a dramatic contrast to the otherwise neutral backdrop. Deep green, button-tufted leather armchairs with high backs and rolled armrests sit alongside mustard-yellow upholstered seating and a dark brown Chesterfield style leather sofa. Neutral-toned cushions soften the rich upholstery while maintaining the room's cohesive colour scheme.

Advertisement

Connected to the living room, the dining area follows the same classic design language. A large rectangular dining table with a white marble-effect surface forms the centrepiece, accompanied by upholstered cream dining chairs. The light colour palette keeps the area visually cohesive with the surrounding interiors.

The glass-fronted cabinets provide space to display crockery and glassware, while the combination of cream finishes and gold-toned details adds to the refined appearance.

One of the most distinctive interior features is the floor-to-ceiling deep teal display shelving. Providing a striking contrast to the cream-heavy interiors, this built-in feature combines decorative display space with practical storage.

The open rectangular compartments showcase framed family photographs, awards, recognition plaques, decorative figurines, and personal memorabilia. The deep teal finish gives the display wall a strong visual identity, while its built-in design ensures that personal collections become an integral part of the home's interiors.

Moreover, natural light filtering through the expansive windows brightens the living spaces during the day. The combination of patterned curtains and glass doors creates a comfortable transition between indoor elegance and outdoor relaxation.

Advertisement

Watch the Home Tour here:

As Sunita Ahuja shares happy moments from inside the home, the popular personality looks back on the memories she has created in the luxurious abode, calling it her favourite space.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sumo Didi director Jayant Rohatgi on showing Hetal Dave’s journey, says ‘Her story strengthened my belief in the film’