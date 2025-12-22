EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Gulshan Devaiah reveals his most challenging prep for Kantara: Chapter 1; calls Samantha 'sweetie’

Gulshan Devaiah had quite a fulfilling year with multiple releases and new beginnings in 2025. Loved for his performance in Kantara: Chapter 1 and Perfect Family, the talented actor will now be seen in a Netflix show, Legacy. Gulshan exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla and shared how his character in Legacy differs from what he played in Dahaad. The actor also shed light on working with Samantha in a new Telugu movie, Maa Inti Bangaram.

(Excerpts from the interview)

1. How do you look at box office validation for your films?

It’s definitely empowering in terms of the career, profile & remuneration, but I'm careful not to take it too seriously. It can mess with the head if taken too seriously. Hit flop is part of an actor's life.

2. Kantara marked your debut in the South, and now you have a couple of projects there. Do you notice any differences between film sets in the South and those in Hindi cinema?

Apart from minor technical things, there is no real stark difference, but I have only worked on 2 projects now, so I can’t claim to understand the differences, if any.

3. Between physical and mental preparation, which was more challenging for you while getting into the role of Kulashekara in Kantara?

The only challenge was to ride the horse. I did 5 classes, 2 hrs a day & only focused on what I exactly do with the horse. Fortunately, I got to train with the same horse, Azaad, who was a real cutie. It can be tricky controlling a horse in a chaotic environment.

4. You are playing a cop in Legacy. How is this character different from Inspector Devi Lal Singh in Dahaad?

A cop is a job & not a personality type. Timeline, age, cultural background, education, outlook on life, sense of duty, relationship with family… everything is different in Legacy from Devilal Singh in Dahaad.

5. How was your experience shooting with Samantha in Maa Inti Bangaram? Is actor Samantha different from producer Samantha?

I have great chemistry with Sam (Samantha Ruth Prabhu). She’s just the actor on set, and that’s all we get to see. I’m really enjoying myself. It’s still early days and a lot of filming is still ahead of us, but it’s going to be a very fulfilling experience. She’s a sweetie & very easy to work with.

