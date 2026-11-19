Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari-starrer Parivarik ManuRanjan is winning the audience’s love and appreciation these days. In an exclusive interview, director Varun V. Sharma revealed how the film shaped up. He also talked about his experience of working with such a seasoned cast and shared his thoughts on his long association with Ali Abbas Zafar, with whom he worked on several Salman Khan films.

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Q. The title itself is quite interesting, Parivarik ManuRanjan. What was the thought behind choosing this title, and how does it capture the essence of the film?

I think it actually evolved over a bit of time. The name of Pankaj ji's character was already Ranjan. And as Kala sir (Brijendra Kala ji, who is also a writer on this) and I started fleshing out the script in more detail and drafting the dialogues, we realized that the story was becoming very entertaining. So, while jamming on ideas, the thought just popped up from somewhere to call it 'Parivarik Manoranjan' (Family Entertainment). Because the core of the film was actually about family and the neighborhood. In our small towns, your family isn't just your immediate family; in fact, when I was growing up, it used to be like a larger family, the whole neighborhood. These were the people you celebrated all your festivals with. So, a germ of an idea came from there: what if the girl's name is Manu? Then it would become 'Parivarik Manu-ranjan'.

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Q. The film brings together Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari, which makes for an interesting and somewhat unconventional pairing. What made you feel that these two actors would work well together?

The casting journey was quite interesting. When the script was ready, our core group sat down for the narration. It was me, Kala (Brijendra Kala) sir, Ali (Ali Abbas Zafar) sir, and Himanshu Mehra, who is the other producer at Ali Abbas Zafar Films. So when we were discussing it, it was everyone's unanimous opinion that Pankaj ji was the only one coming to mind for this character after hearing the story. So that was actually a very simple, very obvious decision.

And since I had worked with Pankaj ji on my previous film, we had already developed a good tuning. So I took it to him first and narrated it. He found the story very fun. At that time, I think he wasn't working on anything else besides the Mirzapur series. So he told me that he would read it once more, but he liked the story. Then I think he took a day or two to finish reading the script in detail, and by the third day, I got a call from him saying, "Brother, I'm doing this." So that's how Pankaj sir came on board.

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Then we started thinking about who Manu should be, and during the discussion, it was Ali sir's suggestion to cast Aditi Rao Hydari. Because we wanted to create this mysterious vibe around someone who has just arrived. And that mystery can also come from the fact that the person who has arrived doesn't look like they belong to that place or that milieu.

Compared to all the other people you see there, she feels a bit like the odd one out. Because you'd naturally ask questions, just like Kala ji's character asks, "How did she end up in this line of work?" So to bring that effect, we all felt that Aditi Rao Hydari would be an absolutely apt choice. And I think in films and storytelling, casting always plays a very crucial role. Because we've seen it from the start; people always talk about how fresh a casting or a pairing is. So the thought of having Pankaj ji alongside Aditi Rao Hydari felt very exciting to us. That's how Aditi ji came into the picture.

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Q. How was the creative process of jamming with Pankaj Tripathi, and did he bring any unexpected nuances to the character?

Pankaj ji is just a phenomenal actor. For one, the way he is in real life, he has this old-world charm, a very endearing quality. He always has a calm demeanor, yet there is this unique vibrancy inside him. Which is exactly what this character needed. So when we were jamming, the good thing was that Pankaj sir, Kala ji, Ali sir, and I were all looking at the film from the same perspective. That made things a lot easier. We were very clear from the beginning that we were going to make a simple film that wasn't too complicated. It should bring a smile to your face; even if you aren't holding your stomach laughing, you should have a smile on your face throughout.

Just like the films of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee, the ones we grew up watching. In those films, the world was simple, the characters were simple, and their conflicts were simple. There were no major complications in anything; they were just heartfelt. So Pankaj ji was on board in terms of that. Often, the biggest challenge for filmmakers is setting the right tone for the film. Is the tone too loud? Is it too subtle? Striking that balance is usually the biggest challenge. But because we all shared the same vision for the film, it became very easy for us.

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Q. Looking at the kind of films emerging as successes at the box office, a family entertainer like Parivarik ManuRanjan feels like a refreshing change. Do you think family entertainers as a genre are becoming underrated in Hindi cinema? Why do you think we're seeing fewer such films today?

Sometimes we tend to underestimate our audience a little bit. We are a country of 1.5 billion. There is an audience available for every kind of genre and every kind of film. So, we can't really say that this genre is good, or that this one is working right now, or that one will work later. I think what happened is that for a long time, we haven't had a just feel-good, heartfelt, grounded, what you'd call a sweet film, the kind of films Hrishikesh Da or Basu Chatterjee used to make. Perhaps a true family entertainer just hasn't come out in a while. That's why we feel this way. Otherwise, look, all kinds of films are out there; I mean, there's so much content available today.

So I feel that this film probably just found its audience. That family audience, especially on OTT. Because of the sheer number of messages I received praising the film, most of them basically said, "We had a lot of fun, we had smiles on our faces, it was very simple, and we had a great two hours." And maybe what they were looking for on OTT, something that wasn't too dark or intense, something they could sit and watch with the whole family, they finally found it.

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Q. The film is set in Lucknow. How important was the city's culture, language, humour and social fabric in shaping the narrative?

Yes, absolutely. I was born and raised in Kanpur, which is practically a neighboring city. And I used to visit Lucknow quite often. Kala ji is from Mathura. Ali sir is from Dehradun. So I think for all three of us writers, Lucknow was a common link. Another thing is that, within the story, I feel food holds significant importance. And I think we have shot and showcased quite a lot of food as well. So Lucknow is, I think, undisputedly one of the best places in our country where you can get all kinds of amazing food. Whether it's sweets, chaat, non-veg, or veg. So I think that was definitely one main reason.

Another thing is that so many films are continuously shot in Lucknow. I think the infrastructure for shooting there is also very good now, actually. Because you can easily get a crew there, and the local actors are very talented. In fact, in the entire film, I think apart from Pankaj ji, Aditi ma'am, Vijayant Kohli sir (who plays the brother-in-law), Brijendra Kala sir, and the eldest sister, all the other actors are from Lucknow. But you never feel that way. Because everyone's acting level is just that brilliant.

And plus, in Lucknow, there is a real amalgamation of cultures. You can find all kinds of people and all kinds of lifestyles there. So I think it definitely brings a certain vibrancy to a film.

Q. As a writer, do you ever find yourself getting too attached to a particular scene or dialogue? How difficult is it to let go of something that doesn't work during filming?

I will talk particularly about this film. I was very lucky this time; well, not just this time, I've always been lucky. Actually, in my last film too, I was very lucky to have an entire cast of seasoned actors. But what happened, like Pankaj ji, a lot of the people in our cast were from the NSD (National School of Drama). Like Sunita Rajwar ji, Pankaj ji, Kala ji has done a lot of theater; Mukesh Tiwari ji was from NSD; Vijayant sir has done a lot of theater. So what happened was, because of their grip on the language and their grip on the craft, I realized early on that in the world we were entering, all the actors had so much to give to this film and to me. So I consciously decided very early on that I wasn't going to stop anyone. Because of the kind of film it is, the film is simple, and it was shot in a very simple way too.

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There's a Hollywood director named Ron Howard. He said something very profound. That for a director, if you have the right casting and the right script, then 75% of your work is done. After that, you just have to provide the right environment for your actors and your crew. So that they can do their job. So, I didn't stop anyone anywhere; I just made sure we stayed within the boundaries of the story. That was my only concern, because all the actors were very seasoned and had a lot to offer. So yeah, I didn't keep any attachments to the scenes, brother. I think on set, I was more of a director than a writer.

Q. You also share a long association with Ali Abbas Zafar and have collaborated on several projects with him. Tell me about your equation with him. How did the two of you first connect, and how has that creative bond evolved over the years?

I think, because my filmmaking childhood was also spent at YRF, Yash Raj Films. So with Ali (Ali Abbas Zafar) sir, I think when I first met him, he was making 'Gunday' and I used to be an assistant director on 'Kill Dil'. So we just started talking; he found out that, oh, you can write too, so we just started jamming like that. Then 'Sultan' happened, and I joined his team. I started helping him out a bit because the script, the star cast, was quite massive. Because of that, I think he needed a lot of people, a lot of assistants, so I became one of them too. From there, we moved on to 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and during that time, I think the writing for 'Bharat' started, and since he knew I could write a bit, he asked me, "Hey, will you write this with me?" So that's how 'Bharat' happened; I co-wrote Bharat with him, and I was also the associate director on it. And I think it just continued from there.

My first film also happened in a similar way; we were working on something together. And I think Adi sir also knew that I could write, so he asked through Ali sir, "Hey, will you write 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'?" So that's how I got onto that picture.

Q. Ali Abbas Zafar is currently working on Beparwah with Ahaan Panday. Are you involved in that project as well, in any capacity?

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I am not involved in 'Beparwah'. Because around the time we had crafted the story for this, for 'Parivarik ManuRanjan', Ali sir was there, but then what happened was he got busy writing 'Beparwah', so Kala ji and I just continued with this.

Q. You also worked on several Salman Khan films. Please talk to me about that experience. Do you have any dream of directing him in the future?

Salman sir is a superstar. I think it's everyone's dream to work with him. Because the kind of charisma and aura that he brings, only a superstar can carry that aura. So look, I think, whatever I say, it would be like punching above my weight. I think I'll leave that up to the universe. If it's ever in my destiny, then absolutely.

Q. As a writer, how do you balance your original vision with an actor's improvisations and creative inputs while performing a character?

A character on paper in a script is single-dimensional. It's in 1D, which only the writer can imagine in their head, and the director can imagine. When an actor comes in and adopts that character, that's when the character becomes 3D, right? And I feel like, as a writer, you should allow an actor to interpret it and say, "Okay, I'm viewing it like this; does this work for you?"

Filmmaking is a collaborative process, and it is also a dictatorial process. Meaning, the film being made is a director's medium, so it should be made from the director's point of view. Otherwise, too many cooks spoil the broth. But it's also a very collaborative process, where the actor brings in a nuance that maybe you, as a writer or as a director, hadn't imagined.

Because the actor also brings their own body of work and a certain aura. Maybe they observed someone, a character whose trait they liked, and today they suggest to you, "Can I bring that trait in here?" If they are doing it well, then why not? If it's adding another dimension to the character, then why not? So I feel that, as a screenwriter, you definitely need to keep a level of flexibility for improvement.

Q. What can we expect from you next, and are there any projects you’re currently working on that you can share with us?

There are a few things that are already written and being worked on, or are currently being written. One is a rom-com caper. One is a quirky murder mystery, so let's see, we'll see which script is destined to be made next.

All of us writers in the industry, even when we are sitting idle, our minds keep running. I mean, they say there are no Sundays in a writer's profession; I read that somewhere. So whenever inspiration strikes, you pick up a pen, pick up a book, and start writing.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

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