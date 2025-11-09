Exclusive Interview: Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on family fight between Govinda and Krushna Abhishek

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunita Ahuja, wife of Govinda, confirmed that the long-standing seven-year feud with Krushna Abhishek has finally come to an end. Opening up about her family and past, Sunita also shared a heartwarming story about her early days with Govinda and how their relationship first came to notice through Krushna’s mother, Padma Sharma.

“Krushna’s mom was my most favourite, and she was the one who actually knew about mine and Govinda’s affair, as I was introduced to her first. She was my favourite, and today, for Govinda’s success and everything, she deserves it all,” said Sunita, fondly remembering the bond she once shared with Krushna’s late mother (Govinda's sister).

When asked about the much-discussed family feud involving Krushna and his wife, Kashmera Shah, Sunita smiled and responded with grace, saying, “How long can I be angry with my kids? Why hold grudges when everyone is happy in their own space? I only want to give blessings to all the kids; they are like my own.”

For those unaware, the rift between Govinda and Krushna began in 2016 after a joke on The Kapil Sharma Show reportedly upset Govinda and Sunita. The disagreement only followed a public spat between Sunita and Kashmera. However, after 7 years of strained family issues, they reunited on The Great Indian Kapil Show, only in 2024, a heartwarming moment that marked the end of one of Bollywood’s most talked-about family feuds.

