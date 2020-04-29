EXCLUSIVE: Irrfan Khan's Paan Singh Tomar co star Mahie Gill remembers actor's caring and grounded nature

Irrfan Khan passed away today, April 29, at the age of 53. The actor's Paan Singh Tomar co star Mahie Gill spoke to Pinkvilla and shared some fond memories she has of the actor.

The news of Irrfan Khan's death comes as a sudden shock for the industry. The versatile actor has showcased his talents through television shows and movies - in Bollywood and Hollywood. While several stars have taken to social media and shared their thoughts on the actor's sudden demise, Irrfan's Paan Singh Tomar's co-star Mahie Gill spoke to Pinkvilla and remembered the humble star. The actress confessed she was shocked by the turn of events. "It's a big, big loss to the family and the industry. He was one of the finest actors. I am lucky I got to work with him in two beautiful films," she said.

Recalling an incident on the sets of Paan Singh Tomar, Mahie shared, "When I did Paan Singh, I was relatively new. He was already a star. He was very caring. I was a bit nervous but he used to always encourage me that, 'you can do it.' I remember when we were shooting in Dholpur and we used to have only one vanity van. And that was given to him. But he would always make sure that I sit in the vanity and he would sit out. That kind of a person he was. Very caring and very grounded."

The actress also shared her disappointment over not getting a final glimpse owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. "Such a sad part, all due to Coronavirus, mujhe lagta tha ke at least ek aakri jhalak unki paa le but that is also not possible which is such a sad, sad thing. I'll really miss him," she shared.

Irrfan Khan was 53. He was taken to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital earlier this week where was put under observation for colon infection.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan, an actor par excellence, passes away at 53 in Mumbai hospital; Read Official Statement

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×