EXCLUSIVE: Ishq Vishk Rebound actress Pashmina Roshan to join Tiger Shroff’s action entertainer film

Tiger Shroff and director Remo D’Souza are all set to collaborate for the second time on an upcoming action entertainer. After Nushrratt Bharuccha came on board, it has now been learned that actress Pashmina Roshan has also joined the project.

Pashmina Roshan to collaborate with Tiger Shroff in upcoming actioner

According to sources close to the development, Pashmina Roshan will star alongside Tiger Shroff in the Remo D’Souza directorial. She will play one of the female leads, alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha. While Nushrratt is said to be playing a co-lead, more details about Pashmina's character are also kept under wraps.

The film will mark the maiden production of Indian producer and entrepreneur Vicky Jain's banner, VJ Frames. Touted to be the first instalment of an action franchise, the film will also feature Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav in key roles.

Pashmina Roshan made her acting debut with the 2024 romantic comedy Ishq Vishk Rebound. Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, the film follows Raghav, an aspiring screenwriter who revisits his past while writing a romantic film. It centres on his close friendship with Sanya and Sahir, whose complicated relationship draws him into their emotional conflicts, straining his own romance with Riya. As circumstances bring Raghav and Sanya closer, their friendship gradually turns into love, leaving them to face misunderstandings and fractured relationships.

Years later, while struggling to finish his screenplay, Raghav is forced to confront his unresolved emotions. Will he and Sanya overcome their differences and reunite is explored in the film.

Apart from Roshan, the movie also featured Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal, Akarsh Khurana, Shilpa Vishal Shetty, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Shataf Figar, Anita Kulkarni, and others in key roles.

Interestingly, Tiger Shroff and Remo D’Souza previously collaborated on the 2016 superhero comedy A Flying Jatt.

Tiger Shroff’s work front

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha. The fourth instalment in the franchise featured Sanjay Dutt as the co-lead, alongside Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, and others in key roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Nushrratt Bharuccha to join Tiger Shroff’s next action film with Remo D’Souza