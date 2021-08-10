EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s a psycho thriller and I’m not the Cinderella,’ says Akshay Kumar about his next film

has always been someone who paves the way for experimental roles in the Hindi Film Industry. Right from playing a transgender woman in Laxmii to bringing stories like Pad Man and Airlift to the audiences, he’s always been a trendsetter. Bell Bottom is his newest film that is seeing a theatre release after the pandemic and while most producers and makers are opting for an OTT release, Bell Bottom is using the traditional medium and taking the film on the big screen.

When we asked him about why he chose the big screen and not going digital. ‘Jab kissi ne nahi kiya tab maine Laxmii OTT pe release ki thi. For this film, it is the call of Mr Vashu Bhagnani, he is the owner of the film.’ Talking about films and whether or not the pandemic is the right time to release it in theatres, we also questioned Akshay about how he managed to shoot not one, not two but five films in the middle of the pandemic and he says, “What should we do? A policeman also goes out to work and today, journalists are also stepping out to do their work. Darr toh lagta hi hai (I’m frightened) but now Covid has become a part of our lives. We will have to live with it, we will have to keep ourselves in check.”

Circling back to Bell Bottom, he shares a very special memory about the film, ‘When the plane took off with 200 people and I remember till when we were seated in the plane, everyone was silent because you never know when someone from Scotland could call that ‘Please don’t come, we’re cancelling the visa, take a U-turn.’ So when the flight took off, I remember everyone in the plane screamed. Because for 5 months, they were locked in their houses and azaadi ki ek feel aayi thi (felt like freedom).’

Cinderella is the next film he is working on with the makers of Bell Bottom and when asked about the character and what the audiences should expect out of the film he said, ‘It’s a psycho-thriller and I’m not the Cinderella, that’s all I can say’ and the room burst out in laughter.

The Kapil Sharma show halted for a few months, it’s coming back and looks like Akshay has already shot for the episode. ‘It is fun, full of comedy and masti. It's The Kapil Sharma Show, so you can definitely expect all of that,’ says Akshay on what to expect out of the show.

And lastly when we asked him about how he manages to juggle so many films, tv endorsements and reality shows all at once, he answered, ‘I don’t know why people think it’s not achievable. It is possible - I have to do 4 films a year, per film I take 40 days so it’s 160 days. You have 205 more days left where you can do ads, go on a holiday with your family for a month, host reality shows, and another 52 days you can take off on Sundays. It’s pretty easy. 365 days and 24 hours a day, you can do so much!’

