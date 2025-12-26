EXCLUSIVE: Jaideep Ahlawat joins Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Drishyam 3

The Drishyam franchise is gearing up to return in a much bigger way with its third installment, which is already being touted as the most ambitious chapter yet. After the massive success of the first two films, Drishyam 3 is expected to bring unexpected twists like never before, and the first teaser is proof. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Jaideep Ahlawat has officially joined the cast and will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn and Tabu for the first time in the franchise.

Known for his commanding screen presence, Ahlawat’s entry will be a major boost to the project. A source close to the development reveals, “Jaideep will begin shooting for Drishyam 3 in January 2026. He has been roped in for a pivotal and extremely exciting role that will add a new twist to the story.”

Ajay Devgn is set to reprise his iconic role as Vijay Salgaonkar, while Tabu will once again step into the shoes of IG Meera Deshmukh, continuing their intense face-off.

The film has also been in the news due to recent reports of Akshaye Khanna walking out of the project amid Dhurandhar's success. While no official confirmation has been provided, rumors indicate that a disagreement regarding salary may be the primary reason for the exit.

For the unversed, the Drishyam franchise began in 2013 with the release of Jeetu Joseph’s Malayalam crime thriller, produced by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas and starring Mohanlal as George Kutty. Two years later, Panorama Studios, headed by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, acquired the Hindi remake rights and released the adaptation directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and others.

Drishyam 3 Teaser

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Don 3 indefinitely pushed as Ranveer Singh prioritises other projects amid Dhurandhar success