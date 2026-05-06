EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor in talks for Shahid Kapoor’s next with Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma

There have been strong speculations that Shahid Kapoor is all set to collaborate with director Amit Sharma for an upcoming relationship comedy film that promises a fresh, youthful take on love. Yes, it is absolutely true and adding to this excitement, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Janhvi Kapoor is in advanced talks to play the female lead opposite Shahid Kapoor.

A source reveals, "Janhvi Kapoor is currently in advanced discussions to come on board as the female lead. If finalised, this will mark the first on-screen collaboration between Shahid and Janhvi…the story revolves around a fun and relatable relationship journey. It’s an out-and-out comedy, and Shahid is excited to revisit the genre after a while."

Known for his work in films like Badhaai Ho and Maidaan, Amit Sharma brings a strong mix of humour and heart to the table, making this pairing one to watch out for. The film is tentatively set to go on the floors in the later part of 2026, after Shahid wraps up shoot for Raj and DK’s Farzi 2. The makers are planning to take the film on floors in October 2026, with pre-production underway in full swing.

While the makers are still working out additional details, including the supporting cast and title, the project is already generating curiosity. If all goes as planned, the film is likely to hit floors later this year, aiming for a 2027 release. And if the pieces fall into place, this new Bollywood jodi might just light up the big screen.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of the much-awaited film, Cocktail 2, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon. Written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, Cocktail 2 continues the legacy of the beloved franchise with a fresh story, and is set to release in cinemas on June 19, 2026.

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