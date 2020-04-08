EXCLUSIVE: Jatin Sarna says Bamfaad role is unlike Sacred Games' Bunty; Gushes over Paresh Rawal's son Aditya

Jatin Sarna plays Zahid in Bamfaad. The actor, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, assured his character in the Zee5 movie is different from Sacred Games' Bunty, gushed over Paresh Rawal's son Aditya and confessed Shalini Pandey could be the next big Bollywood star.

We have to admit, it is difficult to detach the image of Bunty from Jatin Sarna. The talented actor played the iconic negative role in Netflix's Sacred Games for two seasons. While he has moved on from the role and will soon be seen in Zee5's Bamfaad, we did see a few elements of Bunty in his role. However, Jatin assured Pinkvilla that his role in the movie, Zahid, is unlike Bunty. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed Zahid was more soft-spoken as compared to Bunty.

"Sacred Games ka jo character hai Bunty is out and out negative character. Bamfaad's Zahid bahut different hai Sacred Games ke Bunty se. Bunty is a gangster. Zahid is not a gangster. He's a small-time rookie. Kuch idhar-udhar ka kar ke paise kamata hai. But he's not into violence, he's not into stuff like the way Bunty was. He's on the opposite side of Bunty," he revealed. Jatin explained he attended accent workshops to nail the Allahabadi tone and body language to keep the authenticity of the character.

Apart from discussing Bunty and Zahid, Jatin also sheds light on working with Paresh Rawal's son Aditya. The actor makes his debut with the OTT platform movie. Jatin confessed that when he was auditioning for the role, he was put in the same room as Aditya but was unaware of his background.

"Working with Aditya was a great experience. He doesn't come with the baggage of a star kid. He's there to learn. I remember this incident when I was given the script and I was reading. Aditya was at the audition. He was reading Naate's lines. Tab tak mujhe nahi pata tha ke ye Paresh Rawal ji ka beta hai. Mujhe laga tha casting team se hai. I remember telling him, 'Yaar tu bahut acha kar raha hai ye. Tu hi kyun nahi karta ye role?' (I didn't know he was Paresh Rawal's son. I remember telling him, 'You are good at this. Why don't you do this role?)," he revealed.

When Jatin learned about his casting and his background he was "shocked." "Usne bahut mehnat ki hai, apna 110 percent diya hai film ko (He's worked very hard, given his 110 percent for the role)," he said. Jatin added that Aditya is a "humble" and "generous" star.

The actor also spilled the beans on working with Shalini Pandey. The actress best known for her role in Arjun Reddy plays the lead actress in Bamfaad. Jatin confessed he was impressed with Shalini in the Telugu movie. "We don't have scenes together but from the sets, whenever I had the opportunity to watch her perform, I felt she has the potential. She has all the elements to be a big Bollywood star one day," he said.

Bamfaad premieres on ZEE5 on April 10. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the review.

