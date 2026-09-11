Exclusive: John Abraham to headline director Ribhu Dasgupta’s next thriller, film to go on floors soon in London

John Abraham is set to headline an intriguing new thriller, and now, Pinkvilla has learnt that the actor has collaborated with filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta for the project. The yet-untitled film will be produced by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to go on floors in London this month.

According to our source, the team is extremely confident about John stepping into the character, which is said to demand a different side of the actor. While details about his role are being kept under wraps, the makers believe the part will allow John to explore a more layered and performance-driven space within the thriller genre.

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“John has the intensity and screen presence that this character requires. The team is very confident that he will pull it off because the role demands a certain physicality and emotions. There is a lot more to his character than what meets the eye, and John has been very involved with understanding the part,” a source close to the development reveals.

The collaboration with Ribhu is also interesting given the filmmaker’s experience with thrillers, having previously directed films such as Te3n and The Girl on the Train.

Interestingly, John is simultaneously undergoing a major transformation for his other upcoming project with Rohit Shetty. The actor plays police officer Rakesh Maria in Maria IPS, a role that spans several decades of the officer’s life. Reports have revealed that John has bulked up for the portions set in Maria’s younger years and subsequently lost weight for the later stages of the character’s life.

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With the Ribhu Dasgupta thriller and Maria IPS, John appears to be taking on two vastly different challenges, both physically and performance-wise. The London schedule of the thriller is expected to begin this month, with more details about the project likely to emerge as production progresses.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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