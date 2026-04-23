EXCLUSIVE: Johny Lever to star in Farhad Samji’s next; Cameo by Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Johny Lever is set to take the lead role in a new comedy film. Known for his impeccable comic timing, Johny will headline the film alongside several other actors who are also celebrated for their strong presence in the comedy space. While the full cast is yet to be officially locked, sources suggest that the makers are carefully curating a lineup and trying to keep everything under wraps.

The film will be directed by Farhad Samji, who has previously helmed several commercial entertainers, and produced by NH Studioz and Roaring River Productions. With Johny Lever playing the role of a common man, the project is expected to create an immense buzz and complete masala comedy for audiences.

A source close to the development reveals to us, “The makers are looking to have multiple top superstars do a cameo in the film, including names like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, among others…these cameos are expected to elevate the film’s appeal and bring in a surprise factor for viewers.”

The shoot timelines and additional details are currently being kept under wraps, but the film will generate curiosity given the team involved. With Farhad Samji’s experience in the genre and Johnny Lever leading the comedy film, expectations will naturally be high.

Johnny Lever, who has been a constant source of laughter in Indian cinema for decades, continues to remain a favorite among audiences. His ability to bring humor to life has stayed unmatched, making him truly the comedy king with a legacy that shines throughout his career.

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