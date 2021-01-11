EXCLUSIVE: Jubin Nautiyal gushes about Sanjeeda Sheikh; Talks about his track in Prabhas' Radhe Shyam

Jubin Nautiyal recently released a song with Mithoon titled Toh Aagaye Hum. The singer spoke about reuniting with the music composer, working with Sanjeeda Sheikh and his upcoming projects.

The year has begun on a musical note and we've got Mithoon and Jubin Nautiyal to thank. The composer and singer reunited to release a track called Toh Aagaye Hum. While the musical duo created magic yet again with their romantic track, Jubin and Mithoon had Sanjeeda Sheikh in tow for the music video. As fans shower the song with love, Jubin sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and revealed that Toh Aagaye Hum was the first track the music composer and the singer worked during the lockdown.

Sharing the journey of the song, Jubin recalled, "It started from a melody that Mithoon sir made and he shared his melody with me. When I heard the melody, I was so excited about it. I loved it. In fact, I was thinking that how can we just kind of.. take this idea to another level. Because we could understand the beauty of it. Uske baad, wo gaana record hua aur Mithoon sir ko bheja, unko bahut acha laga how I was sounding on it."

Toh Aagaye Hum was a long-distance collaboration. While Mithoon worked in Mumbai, Jubin recorded the song from Dehradun. "I did not have a setup, I did not have a laptop. He called me and told me, 'Please get your setup ready. We have a lot of work to do. Lockdown is for the world, lockdown is not for us,' and that's how we did many songs. I got myself a laptop, a mic and stuff. I call myself an engineer, who later got scared and ran away because of our work timings and passion for work (laughs). I had to learn how to operate the system myself," he recalled.

While the song has been released as a single, there were plans of releasing Toh Aagaye Hum as part of a movie's album. "First, I think, Bhushan sir... when he heard the song, he was thinking of making it a part of the film, but lockdown brought us to some limitations and we found ourselves doing a music video," Jubin revealed.

Although this wasn't the first time Jubin was working with Mithoon, the singer couldn't stop gushing about the music director. Describing the music composer at work, Jubin said, "Mithoon is a composer who really likes to work a lot on his songs. He is like a small kid in the studio. He gets excited with the whole music scenario he creates there, the music he creates, the melodies that are flowing in, how I am sounding on a melody. So when you have that kind of excitement in you when you are doing your work, you will always end up doing cult work."

The music video sees Jubin slip into the shoes of an actor and star opposite Sanjeeda. Speaking about the actress, the singer said, "Sanjeeda is a bright soul and I met her for the first time on the sets. She is a brilliant actress and I am a non-actor. When you are a non-actor and have such an amazing actress in front of you, you can get nervous. But she is smooth like water. She quickly came and became friends and it got me to a place where I was very comfortable working with her."

The music video sees Jubin ride a bike with Sanjeeda seated behind him. While the shot is beautiful, Jubin recalls it wasn't an easy shot for him. "When we were shooting the video, I think the most challenging bit was riding the bike in the dessert. Kisi bhi waqt gir sakti thi bike but as a good actor, Sanjeeda held on. She was like, 'Even if we fall down, your long legs will save me.' (Laughs) I said don't be sure, I am not a rider. We have a lot of small memories and I think she's a brilliant actress."

Speaking about the future, Jubin said that there are many songs that he has worked with Mithoon which will release in time, he also has a number of movies he will be a part of, musically. He has voiced a song for Radhe Shyam, in collaboration with Mithoon, and Satyamev Jayate 2. "You would listen to a song in Radhe Shyam. It is a very beautiful collaboration I have done with Mithoon sir. Apart from that, Satyamev Jayate 2 is going to have a song of mine too. 2021, I am noticing, I am doing a lot of romantic songs which are going to be nice and special," he concluded.

