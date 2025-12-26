EXCLUSIVE: Jugal Hansraj on dealing with rejection in Bollywood, surviving career lows: "It can affect you..."



Actor and filmmaker Jugal Hansraj recently sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, where he reflected on his journey in cinema. He spoke about beginning his career as a child actor in Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom and fondly recalled his early projects. Hansraj also opened up about transitioning into adult roles, facing repeated rejections, and navigating career lows while surviving the tough phase in the Hindi film industry.

Jugal Hansraj revealed how there was a shortage of work after debuting as an adult in the 1994 film, Aa Gale Lag Jaa. He said, "This has been constant in my career as there would be a commitment, but later the film would get shelved. It happened with big producers of that time." The actor disclosed how it also happened with a couple of films which were to be helmed by him. Hansraj further said, "When I was young, I was heartbroken due to it. But I couldn't get angry as nobody was doing it on purpose. The circumstances were beyond control. Then what can you do? You just move on."

When asked about how Jugal survived the tough phase in the industry, the actor said, "I had a very strong support system. My family consisted of my parents, my older brother. Now only my big brother is there, but he is still a constant source of support! I also had some friends who would always encourage me. So if you have a good support system and little bit level head, otherwise it can affect you. Too much success can affect you and too much this can also affect you. So I think it's best to take both with a pinch of salt as part of life."

Watch the actor's entire conversation below:

