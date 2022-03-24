EXCLUSIVE: Juhi Chawla on Rishi Kapoor's sparkling act in Sharmaji Namkeen; Here's how Ranbir Kapoor reacted.

The late Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen is just days away from its streaming release and we got a chance to sit down with the film's director Sharmaji Namkeen and the ever affable Juhi Chawla who stars in a pivotal role. The film will be late legend Rishi Kapoor's last film.

We asked Juhi Chawla what was it like to reunite with Rishi Kapoor when they first started shooting the film in early 2019. The actress said, "As you've seen in the trailer, the film is fun, heartwarming, touching, it's amusing a slice of life. Characters you've seen and feel like they are present in someone else's house. In such a delightful script, working with Chintu Ji (Rishi Kapoor), who I felt was tailor-made for the role. When I heard the narration and I'm listening to the dialogues, I can imagine the way Chintu Ji will say the dialogue."

She further added, "Working with him was wonderful, as I expected. In funny films also, like Luck By Chance and others, great films we have done. I was very happy to be on the sets. Chintu Ji as he is, sometimes crabby, sometimes scolding and sometimes making fun. He was great fun."

We also asked director Hitesh Bhatia how has the Kapoor's family response been to the film. Revealing details, Bhatia said, "The film is very emotional for them. It is Rishi Kapoor's last film and it was very difficult. We didn't know if we will be able to finish the film or not. Ranbir (Kapoor) has been involved in the conversations from day one and so is Neetu ji. So, I think, more than any feedback it was our job to make a good film and present it to them. My job as a director was to finish a film that they feel happy and proud about. A film which they can see and proudly tell others. So, I hope that happened."

Revealing how Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor reacted, Bhatia said, "They really genuinely liked the film with all their heart. They gave us a lot of love after the screening and of course they were very emotional."

Sharmaji Namkeen releases on 31 March on Amazon Prime Video.

