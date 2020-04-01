EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut reveals she's planning a film on Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Kangana Ranaut is planning to make a film that traces the journey of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya over the last 500 years. Watch the video to find out more.

seems to making the most of this lockdown in the country. The actress who's currently spending quality time with family in Himachal Pradesh, has been observing fasts for Navratri, and also doing everything she otherwise couldn't do because of her busy schedule. She tells us, "So, we all are playing cards and then, around 4 in the morning, we are going for walks. There's a jungle next to my bungalow, so me, Rangoli, my mom, dad and my brother - we all go for a morning walk there."

Apart from that, on the work front, she's gearing up for three projects that have been announced. She was shooting for the Jayalalithaa biopic when the Coronavirus outbreak stalled shoot all over the country. Post that, she plays an air force pilot in Tejas and a special agent in Dhaakad. But that's not all. During our live session with the Queen heroine, she also made an interesting revelation about a film she's putting in place.

She told us, "I have a list of things to watch. Parasite is on my to-do list. I was watching Ramayana last night because I'm making a film on that subject Ayodhya. It seems to be quite wonderful for the times that it has been made in." When we prodded further, she said, "We have the first draft ready and I'm now getting into the second draft. Everything has come to a standstill now. I'll give you all the details soon." From what we hear from close sources, the movie will be trace the journey of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir over the last 500 years. It's not known if Kangana will also be directing the project but it seems this film will be underway soon.

