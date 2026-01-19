EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West to visit India for his concert tour in April 2026

Global star rapper Kanye West is set to perform live for his Indian fans. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that West is set to visit India in April 2026 for a massive concert tour, marking the first time the artist will visit the country for performing. This will be a major milestone as West is one of the most influential figures in contemporary music. The songwriter and record producer's potential India tour could become one of the most talked‑about concert events of the year.

What is Kanye West known for?



Kanye West is known for his work in hip‑hop, rap, gospel and experimental genres. West has pushed musical boundaries, and has also made a mark in fashion alongside his music. West has won 24 Grammy Awards, making him one of the most decorated hip‑hop artists in Grammy history. Some of his most famous tracks are Gold Digger, Stronger, Good Life, Ultralight Beam, among others.

West's previous visits to India



Although this would be West’s first official tour stop in India, he has previously visited the country under different circumstances. Reports suggest that in 2009 he came to India for a spiritual retreat, including a stay at an ashram, and in 2012 he visited Mumbai to promote his women’s fashion label, staying at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

International stars who performed in India



Artists and bands such as Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Maroon 5, Backstreet Boys, Akon, Demi Lovato, and Justin Bieber have performed in the country in recent years, either through standalone concerts or major festivals, drawing huge crowds. Global music festivals like Lollapalooza India have brought artists such as Shawn Mendes, Green Day, Jonas Brothers and Louis Tomlinson to perform here, highlighting the demand for international live music in the country.

