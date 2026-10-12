EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar gears up for a big scale mythological creature feature and a high concept creature comedy; Filming begins by 2026 end

Filmmaker Karan Johar is setting up a big theatrical slate for Dharma Productions. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that after Kao, Radha Krishna and Gadadhari Bheem, the producer is exploring a diverse slate for the coming two years. According to our sources, “Dharma Productions is all set to commence shoot of two of their most ambitious high concept projects towards the end of 2026.”

“Karan Johar is diversifying the genres for his banner, Dharma Productions. He is set to take two films on floors by December 2026 - one of which is touted to be a huge creature feature with mythological undertones, and other is a high concept creature comedy,” reveals a source. Buzz is the two films are riding strong on their concepts, and the studio is not holding any stops to mount them in the best possible way.

We hear that one of two films will be announced with a proper video unit on the big screen with Ramayana on Diwali (Remember, you read it first here). While the details of the casting for both the films are kept under wraps, we can reveal that one of the two films will be helmed by National Award winning filmmaker, Sandeep Modi, best known for Arya and Night Manager. “It’s an ambitious feature film, and the studio is placing big bets on the plot,” the source shares with us further.

Talking of Dharma Productions, the studio is presently gearing up for the release of the quirky spy comedy, Udta Teer with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in lead. The other films in their slate include Kuku Ki Kundali and Lag Ja Gale, scheduled for a 2027 release.

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