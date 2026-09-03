EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar to mount a tentpole divine epic on Radha Krishna; Ropes in Avane Srimannarayana director Sachin Ravi

Over the last 3 decades, Karan Johar has delivered some of the biggest and most memorable blockbusters in Indian Cinema across genres. Now, he is taking a big step into the historical-devotional space with Radha Krishna. Known for romantic, larger-than-life films, Karan Johar is now exploring a completely different world. The project will bring together history, love and grand visuals, giving him a new canvas to tell a story. According to reliable sources close to the development, Karan Johar, under his banner Dharma Productions, is set to bring the epic love story of Radha Krishna to the big screen.

“Karan Johar has been wanting to make a film on Radha Krishna for the longest time, and he has finally found a script that does justice to one of the biggest and most iconic love stories from the Indian scriptures. The film is being written and directed by Sachin Ravi for Dharma Productions, and it is in the advanced stages of development at the moment,” a source close to the development tells Pinkvilla.

The source also informs that the vision of the team is to mount the film on a grand scale without losing the core ethos of emotions, romance, drama and tragedy that derives from the divine story of Radha Krishna. “The film will chronicle the journey from Krishna’s birth to the killing of Kansa, but at the core of it is the divine love story of Radha and Krishna,” the source tells us.

For those unaware, Sachin Ravi is best known for directing the 2019 fantasy comedy Avane Srimannarayana with Rakshit Shetty, which went ahead to become a sleeper hit in Kannada. The filmmaker has been an editor on multiple successful Kannada films like Kirik Party, Ulidavaru Kandhate and Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, among others.

The casting and other details are kept under wraps for now, but await more updates on this epic soon. Radha Krishna is expected to be one of the biggest films in the offing from the Hindi film industry.

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