EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar’s next directorial is a MASSIVE family drama; Might be titled Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2

From 1998 to 2023, Karan Johar has entertained audiences worldwide with a string of directorial successes, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and most recently, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. With an unblemished track record as a director, anticipation around his next film has been steadily building. Now, looking ahead to 2026, Karan Johar is set to return to the director’s chair. Yes, you read that right! Sources confirm to Pinkvilla that he has locked in his 8th directorial film, a grand-scale family drama said to be in the same space as his 2001 cult classic, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

“After hitting the bullseye with a romantic family comedy in the form of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan is returning to the family drama space with his next. Buzz is, it would be his biggest scale film till date, and Karan has brought in the New Year by locking the script of his next,” a source tells us in confidence.

The source informs that Karan is planning to take the film on floors by the end of 2026, and the pre-production work will begin by mid-2026. “It’s a high-octane family drama with, of course, a strong romantic and emotional core. The film will be spearheaded by two male leads and two female leads, and the casting process is expected to kickstart soon. This will be the big ticket marque from Dharma Productions scheduled for the theatrical medium,” the source tells us further.

The sheer fact that Karan Johar is making a family drama next is sure to set the industry circles on fire, and the casting of this one is surely going to be exciting. A little birdie also informs us that Karan’s next might be called Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2 (K3G2), though it’s too early to speak about the title at the moment. "However, it's surely in the space of the 2001 blockbuster led by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hritik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan."

Karan Johar remained unavailable for comment. Keep your eyes at this space, as we will be bringing more updates on the film soon!

