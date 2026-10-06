Exclusive: Kareena Kapoor to make special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s King, to shoot for a song titled Daddy Cool in South Africa

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan after 15 years in a special appearance in his much-awaited action entertainer, King. The actress will be joining SRK for a special song titled Daddy Cool, which is expected to be one of the major highlights of the film.

According to our sources, Kareena will be shooting for the song with Shah Rukh Khan in South Africa later this month. The actress has given around 5 days to the shoot, which is being planned on a grand scale.

"Daddy Cool is being mounted as a very special song and will bring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena together in a way audiences haven't seen before. It is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of King, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it memorable," a source revealed.

The song will bring together an Indian artist and an international artist, with the collaboration being envisioned as one of the biggest songs of the year. While the makers are keeping the international artist and singer details firmly under wraps for now, Daddy Cool has been composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Interestingly, the song will also present Shah Rukh Khan in a never-before-seen avatar alongside Kareena. While the duo has shared screen space in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Don, their appearance in King is going to set the screens on fire.

The makers are also gearing up to unveil a new asset from King around November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. Given the timing, there is strong anticipation around what the team has planned for the superstar's special day.

With Kareena Kapoor Khan joining Shah Rukh Khan for Daddy Cool, the song is shaping up to be one of the most-awaited assets of King. Stay tuned for more details about the international collaboration and the song’s singer until the big reveal.

Co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand, King is produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. It features a star-studded cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal.

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