EXCLUSIVE: Karthi and Malavika Mohanan take on a massive real mid-air fight scene in Sardar 2

Karthi and Malavika Mohanan are all set to share the screen for the very first time in the upcoming film Sardar 2. As the movie gears up to hit the big screens, Pinkvilla has learned an exclusive and exciting detail about one of the film’s major action set pieces.

According to a source close to the development, Karthi and Malavika will feature together in a high-octane fight sequence that takes place on a flight. The actors have undergone rigorous training to ensure authenticity for the action sequence, which includes a mid-air fight.

The source said, “Malavika Mohanan and Karthi take on intense action in Sardar 2, with one of the film’s standout sequences being a real mid-air stunt inside a flight. Both actors gave their best for the action, undergoing rigorous training to ensure every move looked authentic and thrilling on screen.”

To deliver realism in the stunt sequences, the actors have been undergoing physical training, rehearsals, and extensive stunt preparation. The source also added that Sardar 2 will be an action extravaganza that includes high-speed chases as well.

More about Sardar 2

Sardar 2 is the sequel to the 2022 spy action film Sardar, which starred Karthi in the lead role. Directed by PS Mithran, the film is expected to explore a new case handled by Chandra Bose, also known as Agent Sardar.

As Karthi reprises his dual roles, the movie will also see Rajisha Vijayan return as Indhrani. Additionally, actors Malavika Mohanan, SJ Suryah, Ashika Ranganath, and several others play key roles in the film.

With Sam CS handling the music composition, George C. Williams serving as the cinematographer, and Vijay Velukutty handling the editing, the film is shaping up to be a major spectacle. While an official release date has not yet been finalized, the movie is expected to be released later this year.

Karthi and Malavika Mohanan’s work front

Karthi was last seen in a lead role in the action-comedy film Vaa Vaathiyaar. Directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, the movie featured Krithi Shetty as the female lead, alongside Shilpa Manjunath, Sathyaraj, Raj Kiran, and others in key roles.

The actor is next expected to appear in the film Marshal, co-starring Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Meanwhile, Malavika was recently seen playing one of the female leads in Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the horror-comedy film also featured Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and others in pivotal roles.

