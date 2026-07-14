EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Bhushan Kumar to reunite for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 in 2027

As we all know, Bollywood’s favourite horror-comedy franchise is getting another major chapter. After the third instalment, Kartik Aaryan and producer Bhushan Kumar are officially reuniting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the makers of BB4 are set to take the film on floors in the second half of 2027.

"Right now, the script is currently being developed, with the creative team brainstorming multiple ideas to take the franchise forward, and the idea is to take it on floors in the second half of 2027," a source confirms.

The source further adds, "Kartik Aaryan will return as Rooh Baba, and Bhushan Kumar is backing the project once again. The idea is to lock the screenplay over the next few months and take the film on floors in the second half of 2027. The makers want to make sure they have a strong script before moving ahead to lock the director." In the past, the producer emphasised the power of franchises and the kind of value it adds at the box office. "There are many films and franchises close to his heart in the development stage," confirms a source.

While the cast and director are yet to be officially locked, the conversations are progressing internally on who will helm the project.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise has enjoyed massive success at the box office and has become a fan-favourite in the horror-comedy genre. With Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba receiving tremendous love from audiences, expectations from the fourth instalment are naturally high.

If everything goes according to plan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 is expected to begin filming in the latter half of 2027, with an official announcement likely to take place after the script and director are locked.

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