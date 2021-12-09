EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shelled out a whopping Rs 4.5 lakhs for Sangeet cake; Details Inside

The D day for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has finally arrived. After months of planning and two days of festivities, Vicky and Katrina will be tying the knot today at the Six Senses Fort in Barwara. We have already seen scores of celebrities, musicians and family members reaching the Rajasthan venue.

The couple had a super fun Sangeet night that was made perfect with some sensational performances and a dreamy cake. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Katrina and Vicky's Sangeet cake was made by a well known Delhi-based patissier named Myrra Jhunjhunwala.

Myrra who runs Delhi's Caramel Patisserie was in charge of Vicky and Katrina's Sangeet cake. It was a stunning piece of creation as Vicky and Katrina had commissioned a 5-tier cake full of berries. Needless to say, the cake wasn't an inexpensive affair. A source to the development revealed that Vicky and Katrina's Sangeet cake was made to order at a whopping cost of Rs 4.5 lakhs. Yes, that's right.

The cake was created at the Six Senses Fort and brought out during the Sangeet when it was underway in full swing.

Pinkvilla had earlier exclusively revealed that Katrina and Vicky's wedding ceremony will be an afternoon affair. A grand evening reception is also likely in order. A source exclusively revealed, “Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will take ‘7 pheras’ today in between 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm. The bride and groom will tie the knot in a wedding mandap which has been arranged in such a way that it faces a temple.”

