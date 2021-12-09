EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal danced away at smashing Sangeet to Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Sangeet was a super fun night and we wouldn't doubt otherwise. The couple who have completely booked the Six Senses Fort, Barwara, had a smashing Sangeet with several Punjabi artistes performing. Pinkvilla can now confirm that singers Harrdy Sandhu and Aastha Gill performed and took the stage by storm.

A source close to the development informed that Katrina and Vicky danced their hearts out at the Sangeet. Harrdy Sandhu performed his latest hit track Bijlee Bijlee with Aastha Gill and Katrina and Vicky were seen grooving to it. Vicky's fans know his love for Punjabi music and this time was no different.

In fact, just a few days before his wedding, Vicky had dropped a video on Instagram grooving to Bijlee Bijlee from a photoshoot.

For the Sangeet, Katrina opted for a stunning pink lehenga. Whereas, Vicky complemented her with a rose-printed sherwani. So far, no photo from inside the Six Senses Fort has surfaced on social media apart from a few guests being spotted. The event organisers have jammed the Internet inside so that staff as well as guests refrain from posting anything on social media.

