EXCLUSIVE: Krithi Shetty to make Bollywood debut with a love story by Rohit Shetty's protege Vidhi Ghodgaonkar

Actor Krithi Shetty is all set to take the next big step in her career as she prepares to make her Bollywood debut. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the actor is gearing up for a love story that is expected to go on floors later this year. The project will mark her entry into Hindi cinema.



Krithi Shetty to headline a romantic film

According to our sources close to the development, "The upcoming film will be a love story, with the makers planning to take it on floors this year." While further details about the storyline and the rest of the cast remain under wraps, the project is expected to introduce Krithi to Hindi-speaking audiences in a fresh avatar. An official announcement regarding the film's title and other details is awaited.



Vidhi Ghodgaonkar to direct Krithi Shetty’s Bollywood debut

The source further revealed, "The film will be directed by Vidhi Ghodgaonkar, who has spent 17 years as a protégé of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Her long association with the filmmaker is expected to bring an interesting perspective to the project as she steps into the director's chair for this romantic venture. The film will be produced by Abhishek S Vyas under the banner of AVS Studios."



Krithi Shetty’s journey from South Cinema to Bollywood

Krithi rose to prominence with her performance in the Telugu film Uppena, which established her as a promising young talent. She subsequently appeared in films across Telugu and Tamil cinema. Krithi was last seen in Vignesh Shivan directorial Love Insurance Kompany opposite Pradeep Ranganathan and SJ Suryah. She also has multi-lingual film Genie in the pipeline, starring Jayam Ravi, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

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