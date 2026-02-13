EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon is all set to attend the London Fashion Week on February 23, 2026

With her effortless blend of elegance and contemporary edge, Kriti Sanon has steadily positioned herself as one of the most stylish Indian faces on international platforms. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Kriti Sanon is set to mark her presence at London Fashion Week this season, further strengthening her growing global fashion footprint. Her fashion outings consistently create buzz, reinforcing her reputation for delivering impactful and memorable style moments that resonate with fashion critics and fans alike.



Actor Kriti Sanon set to attend London Fashion Week



“Kriti Sanon will be attending London Fashion Week this year for Burberry. Known for consistently turning heads with her fashion choices, she is expected to once again make a strong style statement on the global stage,” reveals a close source. The actress has, time and again, made fashion statements that spark conversation and set trends, seamlessly balancing bold experimentation with timeless sophistication. Her appearances often reflect a confident individuality, pairing modern silhouettes with classic elegance, making her a natural fit for prestigious global showcases.

Beyond fashion, Kriti continues to enjoy a remarkable run at the box office with back to back hits that have cemented her standing among the leading actresses of the country. With strong performances across genres and sustained commercial success, she remains at the top of her game, earning both critical acclaim and audience appreciation.

Her appearance at London Fashion Week not only highlights her growing global appeal but also reaffirms her position as a powerhouse performer commanding attention both on screen and on the international style circuit, effortlessly bridging cinema and couture with poise and charisma.

