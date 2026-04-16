EXCLUSIVE: Kritika Kamra on her wedding with Gaurav Kapur: “I saw him vulnerable in a way I hadn’t before, very emotional”

Fresh off her wedding and already back on set, Kritika Kamra is embracing both personal and professional milestones with ease. She is now gearing up for her upcoming web series Matka King, which releases on April 17 on Amazon Prime Video.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the versatile actor spoke at length about her ambitions, why work has always come naturally to her, and her wedding with Gaurav Kapur.

Resuming work post wedding

When asked about her quick return to work post-marriage, Kritika said, “Gaurav and I are not the kind of people who would have taken weeks or months off. That was just not the plan. It felt natural for us to return to what we love.”

Having worked right until the week before her wedding and resuming commitments soon after, Kritika said that both she and her husband were clear about prioritizing their professional lives. “We both had work lined up, so we decided to postpone travel plans and focus on our commitments first,” she added.

On working with Nagraj Manjule

For Kritika, Matka King wasn’t just another project; it was an opportunity to collaborate with Nagraj Manjule, a filmmaker she deeply admires. The actor mentioned, “I’ve been following Nagraj Sir’s work for years. When I found out he was making a Hindi web series, I really wanted to be a part of it. He creates space for actors to experiment. He tells you what he wants and then lets you be. He’s a man of few words, but his direction is very precise.”

Set in 1960s Mumbai, the show dives into a richly textured world that instantly intrigued her. Kritika revealed, “What made it even more compelling was the chance to take on a role unlike anything she had done before. It was challenging and pivotal to the narrative, which made me want to go after it.”

Finding Rhythm with Vijay Varma

Sharing screen space with Vijay Varma proved to be one of the most effortless collaborations for Kritika. She said, “We didn’t really know each other before this, but from the first reading, there was a natural understanding. We’re both curious and observant, so there was a great give and take on set. We could just start playing once the camera rolled, and that ease translated into a very organic and playful chemistry.”

Having seamlessly navigated films, television, web series, and music videos, Kritika doesn’t see one format as more challenging than another. She explained, “I don’t care about the size of the screen; it’s the character that challenges me, not the medium. Acting just requires honesty.”

A New Chapter, Same Foundation

As for her married life with Gaurav Kapur, Kritika describes it as a natural extension of a relationship built on a strong understanding. She revealed, “We already knew each other very well before getting married, which is why we took this step. While there haven’t been surprises, there have been moments of quiet discovery.”

One memory that stands out is from their wedding day itself. She signed off as, “It was very emotional. I saw Gaurav vulnerable in a way I hadn’t before. That was special.”

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