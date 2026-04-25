EXCLUSIVE: Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose starrer titled UNMADHAM, locks August 7 release

Previously called Panorama Studios Production No. 3, the upcoming crime, supernatural thriller will be called UNMADHAM, as is being exclusively reported by Pinkvilla. Meaning frenzy, the Malayalam-language project promises to showcase an unsettling and intense world that unfurls as a police constable opens up a long-forgotten case. Moreover, alongside its first look for the project, Pinkvilla has also learned that the film will hit the theaters on August 7, 2026, starring Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose.

All about UNMADHAM

Presented by T-Series and Panorama Studios, the film will rope in Kiran Das, who will make his directorial debut with the project. He is known for his work on multiple landmark films, including Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Joji, Moothon, Romancham, Rorschach, Joseph, and Ela Veezha Poonchira. National Award-winning writer Shahi Kabir (Nayattu, Joseph) will pen the movie alongside music composition by Mujeeb Majeed (Kishkindha Kandam) and action by Kalai Kingson (Marco, Bhramayugam).

The first look poster showcases a police officer standing in front of a mirror that appears to be broken, and a mysterious man whose face has not been revealed as of now. Check out the image below:

Expressing his excitement, director Kiran Das shared, “UNMADHAM reflects a state of frenzy — not just in the events of the story, but in the experience of the central character. We want the audience to feel the uncertainty he feels. Is what he’s chasing truly supernatural, or is something else at play? That tension drives the film.”

Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose will helm UNMADHAM as its lead stars and have each relayed their happiness in portraying the emotionally deep characters. UNMADHAM is presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series Films and Panorama Studios, and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The film is co-produced by Ram Mirchandani and Rajesh Menon, with Abhinav Mehrotra serving as creative producer.

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