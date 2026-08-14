EXCLUSIVE: Lakshya teams up with Raakh director Prosit Roy for a ‘Love Story with Psychological Twist’

Earlier in the month, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Karan Johar has signed the director of Raakh, Prosit Roy to direct a one-of-a-kind psychological love story. We also revealed that the film is scheduled to go on floors later in 2026 and is among the most exciting films in development. And now, we have one more update that is sure to spike excitement in the cinema-watching community.

According to sources, Prosit Roy is teaming up with Lakshya for his next feature film. "Lakshya is excited to collaborate with Prosit Roy on what is touted to be a love story with a psychological twist. It's a film never done before, and the two are all set to embark on the journey together. Prosit recently narrated the film to Lakshya, and the actor was impressed by the twisted take on romance," a reliable insider told Pinkvilla.

After earning appreciation for his performance in Kill, Lakshya is looking to explore another unconventional genre with Prosit Roy's next. "While Kill showcased him in an intense action space, this film presents him in a completely different avatar. The psychological elements set against a love story make it a distinctive project," the source further shared.

The film is slated to go on floors by December 2026, with release scheduled for 2027. The casting for the female lead is presently underway, and the makers are aiming to bring an unexpected twist on this front too.

Prosit Roy made his directorial debut with Pari before going on to helm the psychological thriller Raakh. More details on the Lakshya starrer are expected in the coming months.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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