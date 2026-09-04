Love and War: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt’s romantic actioner wraps up and aims January 21, 2027 release

Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles, has been one of Bollywood’s most anticipated films in the works. Now, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has wrapped up its shoot and is aiming for a release on January 21, 2027.

Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer wraps up shoot

In a major update from the sets, Love & War has finally wrapped up its shoot. The team, along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, had an emotional farewell with the entire unit as they marked the completion of the film’s shoot. The director will now shift his focus to the film’s post-production, with the makers eyeing a January 21, 2027 release.

Love & War is expected to be an intense romantic action drama, featuring the grand scale and impressive vision characteristic of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films. With his immersive, larger-than-life storytelling and visually rich presentation, the movie is set to hit the big screens. Apart from the Hindi version, the film will also be available in Telugu and Tamil.

Previously, Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2022. Following the film’s success, the director is returning with yet another grand-scale venture and is once again collaborating with Alia Bhatt as one of the co-leads.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor is next set to appear in a lead role in Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is an adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic of the same name. With Ranbir Kapoor headlining the project as Lord Rama, the film also stars Yash as King Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, while Ravi Dubey plays the role of Rama’s younger brother, Lakshmana.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in a lead role in the action thriller Alpha. Co-starring Sharvari, the YRF Spy Universe film also featured Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. Looking ahead, the actress will next appear in Tumbbad 2.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in a lead role in “Chhaava,” alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

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