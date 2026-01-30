EXCLUSIVE: Makers of Dhurandhar have made no edits or cuts, Film delivered to Netflix as per their requirements— Sources

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dhurandhar dropped on Netflix at the stroke of midnight on January 30. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film continues to generate strong buzz across social media even now. However, a section of viewers has pointed out that a “censored” version of the film appears to be streaming on the platform. Dhurandhar’s runtime on Netflix stands at 3 hours and 25 minutes—nine minutes shorter than its original duration of 3 hours and 34 minutes.

Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the makers have delivered a version of Dhurandhar with no cuts and edits. “Dhurandhar makers submitted a version with no edits or cuts for its Netflix release. The version delivered to the streaming platform fully complies with Netflix’s mandates and requirements,” reveal sources.

The film was proposed with no edits or cuts, putting to rest speculation around a “censored” cut on OTT. “The production team has gone as per the mandate and requirement of Netflix," adds the source.

Meanwhile, the makers have officially announced that Dhurandhar 2 is slated for a grand Eid 2026 release on March 19, 2026. It will release simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking its five-language pan-India and global rollout.

