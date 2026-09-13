EXCLUSIVE: Mohit Suri and Ram Gopal Varma join hands for a 2 hero gangster film, to be produced by YRF

Ram Gopal Varma recently teased fans with a selfie with Saiyaara filmmaker Mohit Suri after a meeting, and Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the meeting has led to an interesting new collaboration. According to our sources, Mohit Suri and Ram Gopal Varma are joining hands for a two-hero gangster film, which will be produced by YRF.

The film is said to be Mohit Suri’s next directorial after his film starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. While details about the project are being kept under wraps, we hear that Mohit was presented with the script and immediately connected with the material. He has now decided to direct the film.

"Mohit really loved the script and felt that it was something he wanted to take forward as a director. The story has the kind of gangster world and characters that allow him to explore a different space," a source told Pinkvilla.

Interestingly, the script has been written by Ram Gopal Varma, who has explored the gangster genre several times in his career. The collaboration brings together RGV’s writing and Mohit Suri’s directorial style, with YRF backing the project as producer.

The film will feature 2 leading men, and Pinkvilla has learnt that Mohit is keen on bringing 2 top stars on board for the roles. The casting process is expected to begin soon.

"Mohit wants two big names to headline the film. Both characters are equally important to the story, so the idea is to cast two top stars who can bring the required intensity to the roles. Discussions around the casting will happen in the coming months," the source added.

As of now, the film is expected to go on floors towards the end of 2027, provided everything falls into place as planned. Stay tuned for more details about the two-hero gangster drama, including its cast, which is expected to emerge once the project moves into the pre-production stage.

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