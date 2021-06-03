EXCLUSIVE: Monica Vaswani on Family Karma breaking stereotypes: There are no doctors or engineers on the show

Monica Vaswani is looking forward to the release of Family Karma season 2. She opened up on how the show is the highest point of her life.

The first ever American TV show with an all-South-Asian cast Family Karma is back with its second season. The Bravo TV show premieres tonight 9/8c and we can’t wait to dive right into it.

Pinkvilla USA met up with a special member of Family Karma. She is a software specialist by day and a Bollywood choreographer by night. That’s right the lovely Monica Vaswani, who stole the hearts of viewers with her bubbly personality and passion for Indian culture spoke to us about her experiences, the show and how it has changed their lives.

When asked about the stereotypes that Family Karma broke, Monica said, “I don’t think there was one stereotype we were breaking because I feel like nobody had a view into what a real Indian household was, outside of movies. It was the first time that people could see what an Indian family consists of, what our culture and traditions consist of and also getting to see that balance between being born in the US and having immigrant parents, specifically from India. I think it just gave people a whole new perspective and they were able to see that on the show that there was not even one doctor! We might have some pre-med dropouts like myself, but we didn’t have any doctors, or engineers. In that sense that’s one stereotype that was mainly broken. It kind of gave way for what you could do.”

When asked about the highest and lowest points of her life Monica said, “My highest is the airing of Family Karma. It was an amazing time, and it was such a high for all of us. The low was when I was graduating college, it was confusing, and I was like what do I do? But you find your way and it eventually all works out.

Monica also spoke about how intrigued she is of Indian culture and traditions. She said, “I have always been intrigued and inspired by our culture. There was always this need for me to learn about India from the motherland. For me to go to India and see it and interact and feel like I belonged with one thing. When I would come back to the US, I wanted to preserve that knowledge. I feel blessed to be born into this culture, which is so rich in tradition and morals and values.”

