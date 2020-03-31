EXCLUSIVE: Mukesh Khanna's Shaktimaan to play a vital role amid Covid 19 lockdown; Actor shares sequel update

It is official: Shaktimaan is returning to the small screen. The Indian superhero show, starring Mukesh Khanna in the lead, will be rerun starting this April.

The COVID-19 induced lockdown has come as a blessing in disguise for several Doordarshan shows. The national channel has begun replaying Ramayan and Mahabharat. And now, Doordarshan is all set to bring back Shaktimaan. The Indian superhero played Mukesh Khanna is set to return to the small screen starting this April. While the 90s children are bound to get an extra dollop of nostalgia with the show, Mukesh Khanna feels the return of Shaktimaan will play a crucial part in keeping children indoors during the Coronavirus lockdown.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Khanna explained that Shaktimaan is the best person to keep children at home. "Baccho ko bitana sabse acha kaam sirf Shaktimaan kar sakta hai. Shaktimaan bacho ko bahar nahi bhagne dega (Shaktimaan has the ability to keep children at home. He wouldn't let children run outside during the lockdown)," he said. The actor, who also starred in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, recalled the response the show received when Shaktimaan originally aired.

"Bache school se bhaag ke aate the Shaktimaan dekhne (children used to run back home from school just to watch Shaktimaan)," he recalled, hinting that the show has the power to recreate the same impact today. The actor held the rights to the DD show. When he learned about the return of Ramayan and Mahabharat, he revealed he reached out to Prasar Bharati and urged them to air Shaktimaan has well.

As a result, the Government of India announced Shaktimaan will air for 1 hour, every day on DD National at 1 PM. Apart from Shaktimaan's return, Khanna also confirmed Shaktimaan 2 was coming our way. When asked about the sequel, Khanna remained tight-lipped about the plot but he did assure that the show will return on a large scale. "Teen saal se pipeline mein hai. We will be making Shaktimaan 2 on a big scale," he teased.

Are you excited to watch Shaktimaan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

